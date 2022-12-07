ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling Weekly

Best cheap deals on power meters in the Christmas Sales 2022

By Anne-Marije Rook
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKQwj_0jaJvDOl00

With Christmas just around the corner, there are plenty of discounts to be had on a variety of power meters, making them an ideal gift for any training-focused cyclist or as a upgrade to your kit.

If you're after the fitness gains that structured training can provide or simply trying to get the most out of your Zwift experience, now is a good time to snap up a deal.

If you're after more information, check out our full guide to the best power meters on the market and all our reviews.

We're also continuing to update our Christmas Sales hub , as we keep an eye on the best cycling related bargains from a host of online retailers in the run up to Christmas.

Equally, if you're after a bike-themed Christmas gifts and need a little inspiration, you can check out our Christmas gift guide just over here.

Christmas Sales 2022 power meter deals quick-links

Where to buy power meters USA

There are many, many options for power meters. The cheapest tend to be ones that simply replace the non-driveside arm of your current crankset. Alternatively, you can have the whole crankset replaced and benefit from the increased accuracy of having your left and right legs measured independently.

Power meter pedals are generally more expensive than power meter cranks but on the other hand, they do provide you the option of easily swapping your power meter between bikes.

Like with cranks, you can save a bit of money by buying a set of pedals where only the left side reads power. All the brands listed here provide the option to upgrade the right side pedal to a power meter version, should you want dual reading down the line

Dual-sided power meter pedals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6pFu_0jaJvDOl00

Garmin Rally RS200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $1,099.99 $920.49 at ProBikeKit Save $169.50

If you prefer the feel of Shimano's road cleats over anything else, you'll quickly find there aren't many power pedals on the market that cater for you. Fortunately, at least these from Garmin are on a hefty discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QPSL_0jaJvDOl00

Garmin Rally RK200 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $1,099.99 $822.99 at ProBikeKit Save $277.00 I

f your preference is for Keo style cleats, there's still that option in the Rally family. Something to note is that the pedal bodies are all interchangeable, so should you wish to change to Shimano road or Shimano MTB cleats down the line, you won't have to buy a whole new set of pedals View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ovnej_0jaJvDOl00

Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals: $987.49 $705.49 at ProBikeKit Save $282.00

Being the previous generation of Garmin's power meter pedals, the Vector 3 doesn't let you swap out the pedal body as you can with the Rallys.

But if you're happy just sticking with Keo style cleats, you can take a massive saving over the latest model. Although the Vector 3 pedals were beset with accuracy issues when they first launched, these have since been solved and the Vectors offer the same +/-1% claimed accuracy as the Rallys View Deal

Single-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RS100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $649.99 $549.99 at ProBikeKit

Just the same as the dual-sided option in offering a great option for getting power meter readings while keeping your Shimano road cleats – but with only the left pedal providing the power readings. View Deal

Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $649.99 $549.99 at ProBikeKit

Likewise, the single-sided Keo style cleat version provides a cheaper entry into riding with power. As with all the Rally pedals, the bodies are interchangeable so, should you wish, you can always upgrade the pedals to suit a different style of cleat. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbxwy_0jaJvDOl00

Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $699.99 $594.99 at ProBikeKit Save: $105

Again, a cheaper way to combine power meter readings with the ease of clipping in and out that comes from the SPD system. View Deal

Power meter cranksets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gniB_0jaJvDOl00

FSA Alloy PowerBox Power Meter Crankset: $735.00 $529.20 at Backcountry Save $205.8

If you're after dual sided readings on just one bike, a power meter crankset can be the most cost effective option – especially if you're thinking of changing your crank length or chainring sizes at the same time.

Just bear in mind that the PowerBox's spindle is 30mm, so if you're currently running Shimano cranks you'll need to factor in the cost of a new bottom bracket. Also, so access the dual sided functionality, you'll need to pay FSA a surcharge, otherwise it'll just give single sided readings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38o6ph_0jaJvDOl00

4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter $791.99 starting at $412.99 at ProBikeKit Save $311.00

If you're after dual-sided readings and for cheaper than a set of power meter pedals, then you've hit the right deal. With a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets. You could also take the opportunity to experiment with different gearing sizes and crank arm lengths. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsB2D_0jaJvDOl00

SRAM Rival AXS Power Meter Chainset $349.50 from $259.99 at ProBikeKit Save $89.51

Again, a little bit of creative licence with this one. While it is a crankset and it is on offer, SRAM's Rival AXS Power Meter will only take readings from your left leg and there is no optional upgrade.

But in coming with chainrings and both crankarms, we felt it was more at home here than with the left side only power cranks. It also represents a pretty low barrier to entry for adding power to your rides on a SRAM AXS equipped bike. View Deal

Single-sided power cranks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBYMJ_0jaJvDOl00

4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter: $389.90 starting at $312.99 at Wiggle

One of the cheapest and simplest ways of adding power readings to your bikes. The cost is so low compared to a set of power meter pedals, you could buy two of these cranks and save on continually swapping pedals – as well as a bit of money. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pd9mv_0jaJvDOl00

Avio Powersense Power Meter: $228.49 $134.49 at ProBikeKit Save $94.50

For an even cheaper way of adding power to your rides, Avio enables you to fit the strain gauge yourself, saving the cost – and waste – of buying a whole new crank arm. Bear in mind that you'll also need to purchase the fitting kit separately, which costs around $40 View Deal

Where to buy power meters UK

Cheapest power cranks to get started with power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVtpU_0jaJvDOl00

4IIII PRECISION 2.0 3D power meter crank 105 R7000: £249.00 £209.00 at ProBikeKit

Durable, lightweight, ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible and super-easy to install. At this price, the Shimano 105 compatible cranks are your perfect entry to power-based training. View Deal

Dual-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Vector 3 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals - Refurbished: £789.99 £391.49 at ProBikeKit Save £398.50

Save extra big when you opt for a refurbished item. Refurbished by the manufacturers, these like-new products  come with a new pedal body, include a new set of Look Keo style cleats, and have a two-year warranty — all at a fraction of the cost of a New-in-Box item. View Deal

Garmin Rally XC200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £999.99 £799.99 at Wiggle Save £200

Should you wish to combine power meter readings in an easy to clip in and out of SPD format, Garmin has that covered with its latest Rally pedals as well. View Deal

Single-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: £579.99 £353.99 at ProBikeKit Or if you are happy with the standard Look Style cleat, you can go for the RK100 version, and still leave open the possibility of upgrading to dual sided power and different pedal bodies down the line View Deal

Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £599.99 £499.99 at Wiggle Save £100

Garmin Rally XC100 Pedal Power Meter pedals offer single-sided pedalling data. Making data-driven training a bit more affordable, they're compatible with Shimano's SPD cleats. View Deal

Power meter cranksets

4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter: £579.00 from £379.49 at ProBikeKit

If you want a relatively inexpensive way of getting dual sided readings onto your bike, this is a great option even at full price.

With a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets – so no messing around with bottom bracket replacements. Also, no surcharges to worry about, this gives full dual readings from the off. View Deal

Single-sided power cranks

4iiii Precision 2.0 105 R7000 Power meter: £249.00 £209.99 at Probikekit

A 105 4iiii power meter crank is one of the cheapest and most straightforward ways to get power readings from your bike. The cost is so low, you could buy two of these and save on continually swapping pedals between bikes. View Deal

Avio Powersense Power Meter: £199.00 £116.57 At ProBikeKit Save £82.43

Perhaps the cheapest way of getting power meter readings is to apply the strain gauge yourself, saving the cost – and waste – of betting a brand new crank arm. You will have to buy a fitting kit separately though, and these cost about £35. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Sale Is Still On — Final Hours to Save Up to 80% On Designer Gifts

Coach Outlet has extended their incredible Cyber Monday Sale for one more day today. For Coach Outlet's biggest sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 25% off the already discounted items sitewide. With double discounts this big, this is a designer sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a luxurious holiday gift, the Coach Outlet Cyber Monday sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
People

Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today

“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off.  That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
Allrecipes.com

The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December

From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: Best Buy Still Has Consoles In Stock

Best Buy hosted a PS5 restock on December 5, specifically for Totaltech members. The restock focused squarely on the God of War Ragnarok bundles (both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital). Though the consoles sold out for online shipping orders, it appears you might be able to order one to pick up at your local store. Additionally, a Totaltech membership isn't required at this time. You can also order the Call of Duty bundle ($570) right now.
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for December 2022: Cheap 4K sets from Samsung, Hisense, LG and more

With the Christmas holidays approaching and the World Cup rumbling on, December is shaping up to be a great month to buy a new TV. Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this month.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (ultra HD) are now becoming standard, especially on streaming...
dcnewsnow.com

Best gifts on sale today for under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
Phone Arena

Amazon discounts all MagSafe Chargers: get yours while they are cheaper!

Apple makes official chargers for its devices, and the most special type are those that feature MagSafe compatibility. Well, if you have been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and/or Apple Watch, you would be happy to hear that Amazon is currently selling a all of them with some decent discounts.
The Providence Journal

Are winter tires worth the money? | Car Doctor

Q: Are winter tires worth the money? I have a new Audi A4, and it is an all-wheel-drive vehicle. A: Years back, I was road testing an Audi A6 with all-wheel drive, we had just gotten about four inches of snow. I drove the car to the end of my neighborhood and came...
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

639
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy