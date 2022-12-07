Best cheap deals on power meters in the Christmas Sales 2022

With Christmas just around the corner, there are plenty of discounts to be had on a variety of power meters, making them an ideal gift for any training-focused cyclist or as a upgrade to your kit.

If you're after the fitness gains that structured training can provide or simply trying to get the most out of your Zwift experience, now is a good time to snap up a deal.

Where to buy power meters USA

There are many, many options for power meters. The cheapest tend to be ones that simply replace the non-driveside arm of your current crankset. Alternatively, you can have the whole crankset replaced and benefit from the increased accuracy of having your left and right legs measured independently.

Power meter pedals are generally more expensive than power meter cranks but on the other hand, they do provide you the option of easily swapping your power meter between bikes.

Like with cranks, you can save a bit of money by buying a set of pedals where only the left side reads power. All the brands listed here provide the option to upgrade the right side pedal to a power meter version, should you want dual reading down the line

Dual-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RS200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $1,099.99 $920.49 at ProBikeKit Save $169.50

If you prefer the feel of Shimano's road cleats over anything else, you'll quickly find there aren't many power pedals on the market that cater for you. Fortunately, at least these from Garmin are on a hefty discount. View Deal

Garmin Rally RK200 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $1,099.99 $822.99 at ProBikeKit Save $277.00 I

f your preference is for Keo style cleats, there's still that option in the Rally family. Something to note is that the pedal bodies are all interchangeable, so should you wish to change to Shimano road or Shimano MTB cleats down the line, you won't have to buy a whole new set of pedals View Deal

Garmin Vector 3 Double Sided Power Meter Pedals: $987.49 $705.49 at ProBikeKit Save $282.00

Being the previous generation of Garmin's power meter pedals, the Vector 3 doesn't let you swap out the pedal body as you can with the Rallys.

But if you're happy just sticking with Keo style cleats, you can take a massive saving over the latest model. Although the Vector 3 pedals were beset with accuracy issues when they first launched, these have since been solved and the Vectors offer the same +/-1% claimed accuracy as the Rallys View Deal

Single-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RS100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $649.99 $549.99 at ProBikeKit

Just the same as the dual-sided option in offering a great option for getting power meter readings while keeping your Shimano road cleats – but with only the left pedal providing the power readings. View Deal

Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $649.99 $549.99 at ProBikeKit

Likewise, the single-sided Keo style cleat version provides a cheaper entry into riding with power. As with all the Rally pedals, the bodies are interchangeable so, should you wish, you can always upgrade the pedals to suit a different style of cleat. View Deal

Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $699.99 $594.99 at ProBikeKit Save: $105

Again, a cheaper way to combine power meter readings with the ease of clipping in and out that comes from the SPD system. View Deal

Power meter cranksets

FSA Alloy PowerBox Power Meter Crankset: $735.00 $529.20 at Backcountry Save $205.8

If you're after dual sided readings on just one bike, a power meter crankset can be the most cost effective option – especially if you're thinking of changing your crank length or chainring sizes at the same time.

Just bear in mind that the PowerBox's spindle is 30mm, so if you're currently running Shimano cranks you'll need to factor in the cost of a new bottom bracket. Also, so access the dual sided functionality, you'll need to pay FSA a surcharge, otherwise it'll just give single sided readings. View Deal

4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter $791.99 starting at $412.99 at ProBikeKit Save $311.00

If you're after dual-sided readings and for cheaper than a set of power meter pedals, then you've hit the right deal. With a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets. You could also take the opportunity to experiment with different gearing sizes and crank arm lengths. View Deal

SRAM Rival AXS Power Meter Chainset $349.50 from $259.99 at ProBikeKit Save $89.51

Again, a little bit of creative licence with this one. While it is a crankset and it is on offer, SRAM's Rival AXS Power Meter will only take readings from your left leg and there is no optional upgrade.

But in coming with chainrings and both crankarms, we felt it was more at home here than with the left side only power cranks. It also represents a pretty low barrier to entry for adding power to your rides on a SRAM AXS equipped bike. View Deal

Single-sided power cranks

4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter: $389.90 starting at $312.99 at Wiggle

One of the cheapest and simplest ways of adding power readings to your bikes. The cost is so low compared to a set of power meter pedals, you could buy two of these cranks and save on continually swapping pedals – as well as a bit of money. View Deal

Avio Powersense Power Meter: $228.49 $134.49 at ProBikeKit Save $94.50

For an even cheaper way of adding power to your rides, Avio enables you to fit the strain gauge yourself, saving the cost – and waste – of buying a whole new crank arm. Bear in mind that you'll also need to purchase the fitting kit separately, which costs around $40 View Deal

Where to buy power meters UK

Cheapest power cranks to get started with power

4IIII PRECISION 2.0 3D power meter crank 105 R7000: £249.00 £209.00 at ProBikeKit

Durable, lightweight, ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible and super-easy to install. At this price, the Shimano 105 compatible cranks are your perfect entry to power-based training. View Deal

Dual-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Vector 3 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals - Refurbished: £789.99 £391.49 at ProBikeKit Save £398.50

Save extra big when you opt for a refurbished item. Refurbished by the manufacturers, these like-new products come with a new pedal body, include a new set of Look Keo style cleats, and have a two-year warranty — all at a fraction of the cost of a New-in-Box item. View Deal

Garmin Rally XC200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £999.99 £799.99 at Wiggle Save £200

Should you wish to combine power meter readings in an easy to clip in and out of SPD format, Garmin has that covered with its latest Rally pedals as well. View Deal

Single-sided power meter pedals

Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: £579.99 £353.99 at ProBikeKit Or if you are happy with the standard Look Style cleat, you can go for the RK100 version, and still leave open the possibility of upgrading to dual sided power and different pedal bodies down the line View Deal

Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £599.99 £499.99 at Wiggle Save £100

Garmin Rally XC100 Pedal Power Meter pedals offer single-sided pedalling data. Making data-driven training a bit more affordable, they're compatible with Shimano's SPD cleats. View Deal

Power meter cranksets

4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter: £579.00 from £379.49 at ProBikeKit

If you want a relatively inexpensive way of getting dual sided readings onto your bike, this is a great option even at full price.

With a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets – so no messing around with bottom bracket replacements. Also, no surcharges to worry about, this gives full dual readings from the off. View Deal

Single-sided power cranks

4iiii Precision 2.0 105 R7000 Power meter: £249.00 £209.99 at Probikekit

A 105 4iiii power meter crank is one of the cheapest and most straightforward ways to get power readings from your bike. The cost is so low, you could buy two of these and save on continually swapping pedals between bikes. View Deal

Avio Powersense Power Meter: £199.00 £116.57 At ProBikeKit Save £82.43

Perhaps the cheapest way of getting power meter readings is to apply the strain gauge yourself, saving the cost – and waste – of betting a brand new crank arm. You will have to buy a fitting kit separately though, and these cost about £35. View Deal