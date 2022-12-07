ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sherfield’s Big Second Half Carries Sooners To Win Over Roos

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0717sZ_0jaJrLJj00

Grant Sherfield, without a basket in the first half, scored all but two of his 24 points in the second when Oklahoma turned a tie game into a 75-53 victory over Kansas City Tuesday night.

Sherfield was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, with the Sooners (7-2) shooting 58% from the floor, including 67% in the second half. Sherfield, a point shy of his season high, has reached double figures in every game this season. Tanner Groves and Milos Uzan added 11 points each and Sam Godwin 10.

RayQuawndis Mitchell led the Roos (4-8) with 18 points but scored only two in the second half. Allen Davis Mukeba added 10 points.

Groves opened the second half with a couple free throws and a 3-pointer to kick off an 18-4 run that Sherfield capped with his first field goals of the game — a trio of 3-pointers for a 45-31 lead.

Babacar Diallo and Shemarri Allen combined on an 8-0 run to get the Roos within eight but Sheffield led another Sooners surge, scoring 13 points in a 19-5 run to go up by 22.

Mitchell scored nine of Kansas City’s first 15 points as the Roos took a nine-point lead. The Sooners caught the Roos with about seven minutes left in the half and the lead then changed hands four times with the teams tied at halftime 27-all.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Where does OU rank in outgoing transfers?

The season of giving (and taking) in college football kicked off on Monday with the ubiquitous opening of the double-edged sword known as the transfer portal, and the Oklahoma football program was an active participant. At latest count, as many as 15 Oklahoma players on the 2022 roster have placed...
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Transfer Portal News: TE Austin Stogner Returning to Oklahoma

A familiar face is set to return to Norman. After a year-long stint in South Carolina with multiple other Sooners, Austin Stogner is headed back to Oklahoma. The senior tight end played a season in the SEC with former OU assistant coach Shane Beamer (now the Gamecocks' head coach) and quarterback Spencer Rattler after spending his first three college seasons with the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Former OU Tight End Announces Return To Program

Former University of Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner will be returning to the program following season with South Carolina. Stogner transferred to the Gamecocks along with former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who both played under head coach Shane Beamer, also a former member of the Sooners program serving as assistant coach to Lincoln Riley from 2018 to 2020.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Defending NCAA Champion OU Tabbed No. 1 in Preseason Poll

NORMAN – The defending national champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is tabbed as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Friday. The Sooners received 22 first-place votes for 1,727 points, while Florida came in second with 1,724 points and 21 first-place...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton resigns, per university announcement

Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday. Gray-Walton, an Oklahoma City native, had coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record across the past five seasons, including a 15-13 mark in 2022. The Sooners went 5-11 in 2022 Big 12 play, however, finishing second to last in the conference.
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy