New York Post

Cartel hitman who decapitated enemies has gone missing from a US prison

A cartel leader and hitman fond of videotaping torture sessions and decapitating his enemies has gone missing from a federal prison in Florida, where he was serving a 49-year sentence. As of November, Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a Mexican American cartel leader, had been mysteriously removed from the federal Bureau of Prisons website. He is now listed as “not in BOP custody” even though his release date is not until July 27, 2056. Valdez-Villareal, 49, is known by his underworld moniker “La Barbie,” and headed up the Los Negros, an enforcement group of the Beltran Leyva cartel — one of Mexico’s most ruthless underworld groups....
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Waitresses among 9 killed in massacre at bar in Mexico; cartel messages left behind on blood-covered floor

Nine people are dead, including four women, after gunmen burst into a bar and opened fire in the violence-wracked Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said Thursday. It was at least the third such bar massacre in as many months in Guanajuato, where a local gang is fighting a turf war with Jalisco cartel. The common denominator in the attacks is that the assailants have simply tried to kill everyone in the bars, including waitresses.
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Vice

A Cartel Used Armed Drones and a Plane to Bomb Police

Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel used a small airplane and several explosive drones to attack a local police station in a small town in the state of Jalisco this weekend, killing two municipal officers. The cartel used a Cessna airplane to fire on the policemen, who shot back...
Axios

Strong-armed tactics against Central American gangs may backfire, experts say

Honduras has become the latest Latin American country to take a strong-armed approach to deal with gangs, declaring a state of emergency that human rights groups warn will likely be ineffective and could lead to rights abuses. The big picture: The partial state of emergency in Honduras, which went into...
Vice

Colombia’s Infamous ‘Pink Cocaine’ Is on the Rise in Europe

A bright pink drug from Colombia that is a mish-mash of MDMA and ketamine is gaining traction among drug users in Europe. Known to buyers as “tusi” (pronounced ‘2C’) – and by the media and police as “pink cocaine” even though it contains no cocaine –the concoction is increasingly being taken by drug users and seized by police in Spain, and is surfacing elsewhere in Europe.
France 24

Reuters reveals alleged 'secret abortion programme' run by Nigeria's army

In tonight's edition: Reuters journalists find evidence of a systematic, illegal abortion programme run by the Nigerian army. It says thousands of terminations have been carried out, often without women's consent. Also, could Uganda be turning the corner in its battle against Ebola? No new cases have been detected for a week. Finally, French energy giant TotalEnergies is in court facing allegations of environmental damage in Tanzania and Uganda, where the company has major oil drilling projects.
France 24

On thin ice: Argentina's melting glaciers, a symbol of climate change

Over the next 30 years, a third of the world's glaciers classified as World Heritage sites will have disappeared, according to a UNESCO report published last month. But what will that look like on the ground? Argentina is home to some 16,000 glaciers that have been closely watched for years. The data is particularly alarming. Glaciers in the southern Patagonia region are melting at some of the fastest rates on the planet, while those in other regions in Argentina are faring little better. Our correspondents report.
The Independent

Chronic malnutrition stalks many poor children in Ecuador

Sara Milena is barely 20 days old. Her mother, Tania Herrera, lives with her parents, who are the breadwinners of an Ecuadorian household where they earn $5 to $7 a day to feed five adults and support the new arrival.That income is stretched in hopes of feeding the adults twice a day: coffee with bread, when there is any, in the morning and a plate of rice at night, or maybe not. Originally from the Andean province of Cotopaxi, the family has lived in the capital for several years and only from time to time manages to buy chicken...
The Guardian

Colombia activist murders reach record high of 199 this year

Colombia will end the year with at least 199 killings of social leaders and human rights defenders – the highest level recorded – due to attacks by illegal armed groups in areas tied to the drug trade, the country’s human rights ombudsman has said. In the first...

