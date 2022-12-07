ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

MLive

Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Banana 101.5

The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub and Grill

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub and Grill. The Duke of Swirl beer spills over the glass at the Old Mill Brewpub and Grill in Plainwell, Michigan on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The Duke of Swirl is a bock beer, brewed with cacao nibs and orange peels. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com)Get Photo.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Ice cream customers flock to the chicken

When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program

A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI

