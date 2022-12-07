Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy timeless views, ‘New-American cuisine’ at Muskegon’s Lake Bluff Grille
MUSKEGON, MI - Lake Bluff Grille has become a favorite for people to grab a bite to eat and a few specialty drinks while enjoying breathtaking views on Muskegon Lake since opening in June. The restaurant, named after its location on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake, is owned by the...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub offers tasty pub fare, small batch brews north of Kalamazoo
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — While the Old Mill Brewpub & Grill may have recently changed hands, loyal patrons shouldn’t expect any major changes anytime too soon, general manager Brian Lonberg said. “We’ve been a community staple as long as we’ve been open,” said Lonberg, who doubles as the...
WWMTCw
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
‘Blitz Build’ aims to build the first 3 of multiple affordable homes in one week
HOLLAND, MI - Local builders in Holland are partnering with Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and Jubilee Ministries to build three homes in just one week starting Monday, Dec. 12. Officials said the goal is to get all three frames for the homes completed by the end of the week. They...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub and Grill
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub and Grill. The Duke of Swirl beer spills over the glass at the Old Mill Brewpub and Grill in Plainwell, Michigan on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The Duke of Swirl is a bock beer, brewed with cacao nibs and orange peels. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com)Get Photo.
WWMTCw
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
nowkalamazoo.com
Ice cream customers flock to the chicken
When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program
A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WOOD
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Comments / 0