kpq.com

Wenatchee Buys Land to Double Size Of Saddle Rock

The City of Wenatchee is more than doubling the size of the Saddle Rock Natural Area with a land purchase. It's bought 430 acres of private land from local families which expands Saddle Rock and establishes a legal route between Saddle Rock and the Jacobson Preserve. Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Program...
kpq.com

Chelan County Awards $4.6 Million in ARPA Funds

Chelan County recently awarded $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local community groups and agricultural producers. ARPA funds are federal COVID-19 relief dollars meant to financially assist any agencies, nonprofits, or small agricultural producers who were affected by the pandemic. Chelan County received 50 applications during...
kpq.com

City of East Wenatchee Signs Developer Agreement with CVCH

The City of East Wenatchee signed a developer agreement with Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) Tuesday, for the continued construction of their new clinic. CVCH is currently constructing a 31,500 sqft. medical/dental clinic on 900 Eastmont Ave, which is adjacent to their existing 2,700 sqft. medical clinic. As part of...
kpq.com

US 2 Closed Due to Avalanche Dangers on Tumwater Canyon

WSDOT blocked off US 2 Saturday, from the east of Stevens Pass to Coles Corner in Leavenworth, due to avalanche dangers on Tumwater Canyon. On Friday night, Tumwater Canyon had roughly 13 snow slides, with an additional eight inches of snow expected to fall throughout Saturday. WSDOT Communications Specialist Lauren...
kpq.com

Fire Destroys Garage of Dryden Home

Chelan County firefighters responded to a garage fire attached to a two-story home in Dryden Wednesday. At 11:23 a.m., Chelan County Fire District #6 were called out to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Stine Hill Road in Dryden. Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Andy Lee said...
KXLY

Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
kpq.com

More Inexperienced Winter Drivers on Snoqualmie Pass This Season

WSDOT shares that this winter season has been particularly chaotic as more inexperienced winter drivers start driving on Snoqualmie Pass. WSDOT Communications Specialist Lauren Loebsack said her department has been particularly busy with accidents this year. “It's amazing that you can just be at the beginning of winter and feel...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain

REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
kpq.com

Wenatchee Councilmember Jose Cuevas Named Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023

Wenatchee City Councilmember Jose Cuevas will be the council’s Mayor Tempore for 2023. The Mayor Pro Tempore will take over mayoral duties anytime Mayor Frank Kuntz is absent or temporarily unavailable. "He's done a really fantastic job [and] is engaged in everything that's going on. When it's time to...
MyNorthwest

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
NEWStalk 870

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect

The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
