Wenatchee Buys Land to Double Size Of Saddle Rock
The City of Wenatchee is more than doubling the size of the Saddle Rock Natural Area with a land purchase. It's bought 430 acres of private land from local families which expands Saddle Rock and establishes a legal route between Saddle Rock and the Jacobson Preserve. Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Program...
Chelan County Awards $4.6 Million in ARPA Funds
Chelan County recently awarded $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local community groups and agricultural producers. ARPA funds are federal COVID-19 relief dollars meant to financially assist any agencies, nonprofits, or small agricultural producers who were affected by the pandemic. Chelan County received 50 applications during...
City of East Wenatchee Signs Developer Agreement with CVCH
The City of East Wenatchee signed a developer agreement with Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) Tuesday, for the continued construction of their new clinic. CVCH is currently constructing a 31,500 sqft. medical/dental clinic on 900 Eastmont Ave, which is adjacent to their existing 2,700 sqft. medical clinic. As part of...
US 2 Closed Due to Avalanche Dangers on Tumwater Canyon
WSDOT blocked off US 2 Saturday, from the east of Stevens Pass to Coles Corner in Leavenworth, due to avalanche dangers on Tumwater Canyon. On Friday night, Tumwater Canyon had roughly 13 snow slides, with an additional eight inches of snow expected to fall throughout Saturday. WSDOT Communications Specialist Lauren...
Fire Destroys Garage of Dryden Home
Chelan County firefighters responded to a garage fire attached to a two-story home in Dryden Wednesday. At 11:23 a.m., Chelan County Fire District #6 were called out to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Stine Hill Road in Dryden. Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Andy Lee said...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys
Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
More Inexperienced Winter Drivers on Snoqualmie Pass This Season
WSDOT shares that this winter season has been particularly chaotic as more inexperienced winter drivers start driving on Snoqualmie Pass. WSDOT Communications Specialist Lauren Loebsack said her department has been particularly busy with accidents this year. “It's amazing that you can just be at the beginning of winter and feel...
ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain
REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
First Alert Weather – When and where the snow, rain and wintery mix will fall this weekend
-Friday night- -Winter Weather Warning for Kittitas County with 4 to 6 inches of new snow into tomorrow morning with a chance of additional ice. -Winter Weather Advisory for Yakima County with 2 to 4 inches of new snow into Saturday AM. -The Mid-Columbia could see early snow, changing to...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County
The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Tribal Police in Snohomish County. 16-year-old Amos Carpenter was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police say he was last believed to be in Marysville, in the area of 116th Street NE.
Wenatchee Councilmember Jose Cuevas Named Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023
Wenatchee City Councilmember Jose Cuevas will be the council’s Mayor Tempore for 2023. The Mayor Pro Tempore will take over mayoral duties anytime Mayor Frank Kuntz is absent or temporarily unavailable. "He's done a really fantastic job [and] is engaged in everything that's going on. When it's time to...
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes
After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads...
Wenatchee Real Estate Maintains $500k+ Property Values, With Closed Sales Stagnating
Property sales in the Wenatchee real estate market are rising, while the number of closed sales continue to stagnate. On Tuesday, Pacific Appraisal Associates released their November real estate report for the Wenatchee real estate market. The Wenatchee real estate market consists of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo, and Rock...
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect
The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
