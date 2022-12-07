Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Morningstar Ultimate Stock Pickers' Top Selections
The stock pickers include 22 money managers who oversee mutual funds covered by Morningstar analysts. With the S&P 500 down 17% this year, you may be thinking this is a good time to pick up some stock bargains. Here are companies you may want to consider. Morningstar has created a...
Qualys and International Flavor and Fragrances have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Qualys QLYS as the Bull of the Day and International Flavor and Fragrances IFF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corp. HES and Marathon Petroleum MPC.
Zacks.com featured highlights Pinduoduo, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Schlumberger
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Pinduoduo PDD, Tecnoglass TGLS, Hudson Technologies HDSN and Schlumberger SLB. 4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio. It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EPAM
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Epam Systems, is now the #4 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. XP INC (XP) is a mid-cap value stock in...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Climbed 29.9% in November
The days grew shorter throughout November, but shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) remained a bright spot for investors throughout the month. While the S&P 500 shot 5.4% higher, SolarEdge's stock roared 29.9% higher, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Besides the company's report of a record-breaking third...
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
The Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
The Cooper Companies (COO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11%. A...
Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?
Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) stock have been crushed in the last few months as investors bail on work-from-home stocks, but the company may be in better shape than investors think. Fiverr is still a critical part of the freelance market, and its margins are incredible. Travis Hoium thinks the lower valuation makes this a compelling investment.
Relative Strength Alert For First Bancorp
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
