tennismajors.com
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
NBC Sports
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Yardbarker
"Novak wasn't there, Rafa wasn't at 100%, so he took his chance" - Zverev on Alcaraz winning US Open
Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and during a recent interview, Alexander Zverev spoke about his triumph. The German was close to lifting his maiden major in the Flushing Meadows two years ago but despite leading in the final, he was stopped by his very good friend Dominic Thiem. Due to his injury, Zverev couldn't be present at the 2022 US Open and also Novak Djokovic missed the last Grand Slam of the season.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev jokes about Grand Slam record in comparison to Djokovic after Adelaide announcement: "Solid 22 Grand Slams between us"
Daniil Medvedev joked about him and Djokovic playing at the Adelaide event in a couple of weeks saying they have 22 grand slams between them. The Adelaide International in 2023 will welcome Novak Djokovic who will take part in the event as well Daniil Medvedev. The Russian reacted to the event by announcing Djokovic at the event with a comment on Twitter saying how they have a solid 22 grand slams between them.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Yardbarker
"I'll be there whatever it takes" - Federer shares conversation with Nadal about his retirement
Only a few weeks ago, tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to the court for what would be Federer's final retirement match at the Laver Cup. The match, which was held in London's O2 Arena, was highly anticipated by fans and spectators alike, as it marked the end of an era for the 41-year-old Swiss tennis star.As he recently revealed, before the match Federer called Nadal, and invited him to join him on the court.
wtatennis.com
Anastasija Sevastova announces birth of first child
Former World No.11 Anastasija Sevastova has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexandra. The 32-year-old Latvian shared the news via a post on Instagram that featured her and her longtime coach and partner Ronald Schmidt cradling their newborn. Sevastova's current and former WTA peers were among those...
atptour.com
The 2022 Most Improved Player Nominees: Draper, Alcaraz, Cressy, Rune
Four nominees made significant moves in Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Cut through all the specialised training programmes and every ATP Tour player has one ultimate, yet simple goal for their game: make it a little bit better each day they step on the court or hit the gym. The four men...
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini looks back on 2022 season: "It was a weird year with Novak Djokovic not playing most of the Slams, but Carlos Alcaraz deserves the World No. 1"
Matteo Berrettini reflected on the 2022 season which wasn't very good to him but was to Alcaraz whom he called the deserved number one. Alcaraz occupies the number one ranking in the world currently and will be the player on the top spot when 2023 begins. Nobody would argue that Djokovic is probably still the best player in the world however Alcaraz deserved the best spot after his amazing year and Berrettini certainly agrees:
Post Register
Ash Barty wins Australia's top sports award for second time
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty’s Australian Open singles title in January was enough to ensure the former top-ranked tennis player won Australia’s most prestigious annual sports award -- despite retiring from the game less than two months later. Barty has been given The Don Award, named...
Yardbarker
Zverev draws inspiration from Nadal & Federer in attempt to regain his place at the top
Alexander Zverev returned to the court this week after suffering an injury during his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Roland Garros. The injury forced Zverev to miss the rest of the tournament, as well as the rest of the 2022 season. The German made his comeback at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup, where he faced off against Dominic Thiem in his first match. The match was a closely contested affair, but Zverev was able to come out on top, winning in two sets. In his next match, Zverev faced off against Daniil Medvedev and lost.
Tennis-Kyrgios embracing the pressure ahead of Australian Open
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A terrific run of form in the latter half of 2022 put Nick Kyrgios among the Grand Slam contenders and while the Australian knows much is expected of him heading into Melbourne Park next month he says he has learned to embrace the pressure.
Netherlands vs Argentina team news and confirmed line-ups for World Cup quarter-final tonight
Lionel Messi’s Argentina hope to advance to the final four when they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday, with Croatia awaiting the winners.The PSG superstar’s best support appears to now be with Julian Alvarez after Lautaro Martinez’s dismal tournament, while Memphis Depay looks back to his best after the win over the USA.LIVE! Follow coverage of Netherlands vs Argentina with our blog“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game. “They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the...
tennismajors.com
World No 77 Kamil Majchrzak in shock as he reveals failed drug test
Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak, ranked No 77 in the world, has revealed he failed a drugs test, describing it as the biggest shock but affirming that he had never knowingly taken any banned substance. The 26-year-old confirmed in a social media post that he tested positive during anti-doping controls during...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not playing bad for my age": Stan the Man stuns Rublev as Wawrinka sets up semi-final with Medvedev at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Friday at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia sees Stan Wawrinka face off against Daniil Medvedev after a superb fightback win over Andrey Rublev 6-7, 6-2, 10-6 as he reaches the semi-finals. "I'm enjoying being on the court again playing some matches against the top players in the world....
Yardbarker
Medvedev bagels Zverev and stops late comeback to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup semifinals
Alexander Zverev played already one match today but for former world no. 1 it was first showing since this year's ATP Finals,. The 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup started well for the German, who defeated Dominic Thiem in the opening match. However, in the quarterfinals, he faced Daniil Medvedev and the Russian was really determined to advance as he started the match in an incredible way.
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas team up for doubles loss following Wimbledon feud
Talk about an unlikely pairing... Just months after their tense clash at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have teamed up to play doubles at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. After both losing their opening matches at the Saudi Arabia-based tournament, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas were automatically put together as a doubles...
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz back on court for the first time since Paris Masters, excited about Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz is back on the court praciting as he gears up for an exciting 2023 season where he'll try to add another grand slam trophy to his cabinet. The Spaniard last stood on a court in Paris where he suffered an abdominal injury that forced him to retire from his match. He missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals which was both disappointing to him. Now he's back on the court and praciting ahead of a return to tennis which will see him begin the 2023 season as the number one player in the world.
tennisrecruiting.net
Crossley and Gea Claim Eddie Herr ITF Titles
BRADENTON, Fla. - Unseeded Mayu Crossley of Japan and No. 10 seed Arthur Gea of France did not arrive at the IMG Academy as favorites for the International Tennis Federation Eddie Herr J1 titles, but they left with the winner's trophies after a week of excellent tennis on the tournament's HarTru courts. Gea defeated unseeded Jonah Braswell 7-6(7), 6-2 in the boys final, while Crossley took out top seed Tereza Valentova 6-3, 6-4 in the girls final.
