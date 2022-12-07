Alexander Zverev returned to the court this week after suffering an injury during his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Roland Garros. The injury forced Zverev to miss the rest of the tournament, as well as the rest of the 2022 season. The German made his comeback at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup, where he faced off against Dominic Thiem in his first match. The match was a closely contested affair, but Zverev was able to come out on top, winning in two sets. In his next match, Zverev faced off against Daniil Medvedev and lost.

2 DAYS AGO