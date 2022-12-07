Read full article on original website
First refugees arrive in empty Catalan villages under repopulation plan
Teacher Orwa Skafe, who fled Syria seven years ago, is among those given jobs and a home in attempt to revive rural areas
Idaho State Journal
UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Close to 60% of Haiti’s capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have caused thousands to flee their homes, the U.N. humanitarian chief in the Caribbean nation said Thursday. Ulrika Richardson said that has left nearly 20,000 people in the capital...
Idaho State Journal
Peru's president asks Cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet on Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 17 ministers picked by Boluarte, who...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Pillows, ice and coffee
Americans are not big travelers, particularly when it comes to international travel. We have the largest economy in the world, but our vacation benefits are some of the poorest among wealthy nations. Currently less than half of all Americans own a passport, and that number was significantly lower until they were required for travel to Canada and Mexico approximately 15 years ago.
Rhod Gilbert ‘feeling good’ as he discloses stage four cancer diagnosis
Rhod Gilbert has given fans an update on his health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.In July, the comedian announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, a hospital which he had previously raised funds for.At the time, he commended the NHS care he was receiving as “incredible”.The 54-year-old has given fans an update on his health during a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day,” he said.Gilbert went on to recall the symptoms he suffered prior to his diagnosis, stating that...
Idaho State Journal
Peru president's power grab recalls country's dark past
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's ousted President Pedro Castillo rose to power 17 months ago as a populist outsider. But he squandered what little popularity he had when he stunned the nation by dissolving Congress in an act of political suicide that recalled some of the darkest days of the nation's anti-democratic past.
