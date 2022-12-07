Rhod Gilbert has given fans an update on his health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.In July, the comedian announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, a hospital which he had previously raised funds for.At the time, he commended the NHS care he was receiving as “incredible”.The 54-year-old has given fans an update on his health during a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day,” he said.Gilbert went on to recall the symptoms he suffered prior to his diagnosis, stating that...

41 MINUTES AGO