PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
Indiana Daily Student
Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder
As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
Antidepressants saved my life. Then their side effects pushed me back into turmoil
In 2019, in the midst of what I can only describe as a mental breakdown, I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, signed off work, and prescribed sertraline, an antidepressant. Because of my desperate mental state, I didn’t ask my GP about possible side effects. Instead I headed straight to the pharmacy to pick up my new “happy pills” and started taking them the following day. They definitely worked. Some of my anxiety symptoms slipped away, such as my panic attacks, low moods and low energy. But I wasn’t prepared for one of the biggest side effects: weight gain.In my...
MedicalXpress
One in four older teens now has a probable mental health disorder, new research shows
One in four 17- to 19-year-olds now has a probable mental health disorder—up from one in six last year. The findings are according to the NHS digital report The Mental Health of Children and young People in 2022. The report was produced in collaboration with experts from the University of Exeter and Cambridge University. It explores the mental health of children and young people in 2022, compared with 2017, 2020 and 2021, thereby providing a comparison to pre pandemic times.
psychologytoday.com
Spot the Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia presents early warning signs for months or years that aren't as obvious as hallucinations and delusions of the active phase. Affect changes, isolation, suspiciousness, emergence of unusual thinking, and detachment usually preclude florid psychosis. Noticing these precursors can lead to specialized early intervention of first-episode psychosis. This often has...
TODAY.com
Years after a rare brain infection almost killed me, my medical mystery is saving lives
I appeared on TODAY 10 months after I learned how to speak again. It was January 2010, a few weeks before my 25th birthday. Even today, looking back, I can still feel the prickly sensation akin to dread located in the pit of my stomach. I remember the bright lights of the studio and stifling the urge to laugh when I heard my name on the prerecorded segment about “one woman’s month of madness.” There was the grainy hospital footage of a woman — of me, I remind myself — hallucinating, calling out for help: “I’m on the TV.” I remember a flash of self-conscious clarity when I noticed my failed attempt to curl my hair for the interview. I didn’t remember my mom’s wavering voice as she spoke about my seizure or my dad breaking down as he read from his diaries about me. I remember bracing myself as I tried to anticipate what it would be like to say such intimate and impossible things to millions of people.
Authorities are urging indoor masking in major cities as the 'tripledemic' rages
The CDC is advising people to practice indoor masking in nearly a tenth of U.S. counties, as three highly contagious respiratory viruses sweep the country.
MedicalXpress
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies.
travelnoire.com
A North Carolina Teen Is Recovering After Jumping Out Lyft Ride, Fearing For Her Life
A 17-year-old North Carolina teen is back home recovering after jumping out of her Lyft ride after becoming suspicious about her driver. Eziya Bowden was heading home after work before jumping out of the moving vehicle, which landed her a trip to the emergency room hospital bruised up instead. The...
America’s children are in pain, too. But they shouldn’t be treated as little adults.
One in 5 American children lives with chronic pain. Helping them requires a multi-pronged approach to ensure that pain doesn’t last a lifetime.
Sheriff, schools and discipline; COVID cases underreported: Letters to the Editor, Dec. 11, 2022
Sheriff shouldn't direct school policies Sheriff Ivey should not be involved in any way in deciding discipline policies for school children. School staff and administration, people who are experienced in the education field, are the only ones who need to research, evaluate, plan and decide on when and how policy changes. It takes...
I took 40,000 ecstasy pills — doctors said I was ‘really, really high’ for months
This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies potential link between oral bacteria and brain abscesses
Bacteria known to cause oral infections may also be a contributory factor in patients developing potentially life-threatening abscesses on the brain, new research has shown. The study, published in the Journal of Dentistry, investigated brain abscesses and their association with bacteria that occur in the oral cavity. While this type of abscess is relatively uncommon, it can result in significant mortality and morbidity.
MedicalXpress
Health care workers in England experience PTSD at twice the rate of general public
New research led by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London in collaboration with the NIHR ARC North Thames at University College London and NHS Trusts across England, has found that health care workers (HCWs) experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at twice the rate of the general public.
