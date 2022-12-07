ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash

December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident

The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
JASPER, IN
Earlington FBC ‘lives out love of Christ’ during tornado recovery

EARLINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Barnsley and Ilsley are two small western Kentucky communities that were devastated by a Dec. 10, 2021 - but nearby Earlington First Baptist Church stepped up quickly to minister to those impacted by the storm. Matthew Williams, pastor of Earlington FBC in Hopkins County, said...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Daviess County school kicks off new bike program

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friday was a great day at Meadow Lands Elementary (MLES) to kick off a new bike education program for Kindergarten students. Officials say MLES is the fifth school in Kentucky to participate in this program through the Strider Education Foundation. Officials say students will participate in a proven series of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Puzzle Pieces Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Owensboro with Heartfelt Awards Ceremony

Last night, Puzzle Pieces celebrated its 10th Anniversary here in Owensboro. I remember when Puzzle Pieces was simply an idea. It was over a decade ago that Amanda Owen visited my morning show and, off-air, shared her initial plans for what would eventually become an absolutely incredible and impactful nonprofit serving our community. Amanda had a vision and today that vision is an impactful and moving reality.
OWENSBORO, KY
Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend

When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
OWENSBORO, KY
Henderson residence catches fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
HENDERSON, KY
