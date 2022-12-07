Read full article on original website
Girl Scout Troop 1592 Helps Brighten the Season For Local Kentucky Families in Need
There's so much need in the community, and this is why Girl Scout Troop 1592 holds their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Even at a young age, they understand how important it is to give back to those who need it the most. It's been incredible watching these young ladies grow...
wamwamfm.com
Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash
December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
A Creepy Little Christmas Horror Fundraiser in Newburgh Happening Dec 9 – 10
You can't keep a good haunt down! Halloween may be over, but the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is creeping it scary with a Christmas-themed haunt to raise money for homeless animals in Warrick County. A Creepy Little Christmas. Much like the haunt in October, A Creepy Little Christmas is a...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
Clifford, the Adoptable Big Red Dog, Has Been at an Evansville Shelter Since March [12 STRAYS OF CHRISTMAS]
Sweet Clifford has been at It Takes a Village since March 2022. According to the staff, Clifford is the sweetest dog!. He was found as a stray in Spencer County and earned his name from the kennel staff because he is a "big red dog." Their vet believes he's a lab mix and about two years old. He weighed just under 60 lbs.
WTVF
Woman works to rebuild Dawson Springs park after Western Kentucky tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tabatha Adams of Dawson Springs was already a busy mom, business owner, and new Rotary Club president. But on the night of December 10, when tornadoes tore through her town, she became a helper. "We drove into town to look for some friends...
kentuckytoday.com
Earlington FBC ‘lives out love of Christ’ during tornado recovery
EARLINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Barnsley and Ilsley are two small western Kentucky communities that were devastated by a Dec. 10, 2021 - but nearby Earlington First Baptist Church stepped up quickly to minister to those impacted by the storm. Matthew Williams, pastor of Earlington FBC in Hopkins County, said...
Evansville Police Announce 2023 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations
For several years, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and a good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue every month throughout 2023 at various breakfast locations around the city.
14news.com
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
Daviess County school kicks off new bike program
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friday was a great day at Meadow Lands Elementary (MLES) to kick off a new bike education program for Kindergarten students. Officials say MLES is the fifth school in Kentucky to participate in this program through the Strider Education Foundation. Officials say students will participate in a proven series of […]
Evansville Parents Worry EVSC’s New Proposed Calendar Will Have Negative Affect On Fall Festival
During the last Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting, a couple of changes were proposed to the 2022/2023 calendar. One pretty big change has caught the attention of parents that could affect a huge fundraising event in Evansville. EVSC's Proposed Calendar Change Could Affect the WSNC Fall Festival. The proposed...
Puzzle Pieces Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Owensboro with Heartfelt Awards Ceremony
Last night, Puzzle Pieces celebrated its 10th Anniversary here in Owensboro. I remember when Puzzle Pieces was simply an idea. It was over a decade ago that Amanda Owen visited my morning show and, off-air, shared her initial plans for what would eventually become an absolutely incredible and impactful nonprofit serving our community. Amanda had a vision and today that vision is an impactful and moving reality.
Bourbon Lovers! There’s a Fundraising Raffle in Owensboro with Big Prizes
The Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro recently wrapped up their 2022 Half Marathon in downtown Owensboro. For the second consecutive year, it was COLD! This year, it even snowed on the runners tackling that 13.1 mile adventure around the city of Owensboro. Well, now the local charity is hosting a...
Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
wevv.com
Community One unveiled their newest addition of affordable homes on Kentucky Ave.
Community One has unveiled one of three homes Thursday in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Kentucky Avenue. They are in their 10th year as a neighborhood revitalization and community development organization nonprofit here in Evansville. This is their 10th house collectively that they have presented as affordable housing for middle...
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend
When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
Henderson residence catches fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro to be aware of this week. Beginning Monday, the Street Department will close West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repair. The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, pending no delays...
Big Top Drive-In in Evansville Turning 75 – New Owners Seeking Old Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
14news.com
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
