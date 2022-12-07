Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in Dorchester double shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Victim looking for answers and an arrest after assault and attempted dog theft in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An assault victim is looking for answers after she was attacked while walking her dog in Cambridge on Monday. The Cambridge Police Department released footage of a figure walking and later running in a neighborhood the day a woman was physically assaulted in the area of Market and Windsor streets while walking her 8-month-old Cockapoo, Jax.
whdh.com
Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Officers responded to 474 Centre Street found a shooting victim. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects leave with carriages full of items after breaking into Fall River childcare facility
The owner of a Fall River childcare is heartbroken after she says suspects broke into her business and wiped it out. Natashia Machado is the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street. According to Machado, neighbors heard a loud bang at approximately...
whdh.com
Acton Police seek charges against driver in hit-and-run that injured teen
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues. In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.
Police identify 53-year-old woman killed in rollover crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identify the 53-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Thursday night in Bellingham. According to police, Jane Middleton of Holliston appeared to travel off Route 495 and rolled over near Exit 46. When troopers arrived at the crash they found...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the Norfolk DA’s office. According to a Friday statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,...
Providence bar closed for 72 hours after employee fired gun
The incident happened early Saturday morning at Ruby's Sports Bar & Grill on Academy Avenue.
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
whdh.com
Man facing charges in Cambridge standoff after using a knife to cut a woman’s hair
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges in connection with a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night after police said he used a knife to cut a woman’s hair. Police said a the man had an argument with the woman outside an apartment before he used a knife to cut her hair. The woman escaped and the man barricaded himself inside a home on Gore Street.
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
whdh.com
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after early morning stabbing in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An altercation near a Randolph restaurant left one man in critical condition and another under arrest early Friday morning. Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said it was around 2 a.m. when a sergeant on patrol saw two men fighting near the parking lot of Flames Restaurant on N. Main Street.
whdh.com
OSHA investigating death of worker at Conley Terminal in South Bostson
BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston is being investigated by the state police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A 58-year-old Methuen man who was working for Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to maintenance...
