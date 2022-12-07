Read full article on original website
BBC
Community venues open in Dudley and Telford to keep people warm
Almost 30 community venues in Telford are opening to help keep people warm during the winter. Telford and Wrekin Council said it has provided up to £100,000 for groups and venues to stay open for longer and provide warm, social spaces. In Dudley in the West Midlands a cafe...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
BBC
Mould has spread to my kids' toothbrushes - Salford mother
A mother said the mould is so bad in her rented flat it has spread to her children's beds, toys and toothbrushes. Kym Austin said her landlord Clarion Housing had treated her Salford flat three times but it "keeps coming back". She said she had to store their possessions in...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Book yourself in: 10 of the UK’s best literary hotels
A turreted Victorian pile in South Gloucestershire set in 30 acres of sweeping grounds, Tortworth Court has teamed up with Bloomsbury so guests can loan books during their stay. You can choose from hundreds of vintage titles lining the walls of the old Library Bar: the perfect excuse to cosy up and stay put with an Old Fashioned and an Agatha Christie on one of the velvet sofas. There’s also an impressive oak-panelled dining room serving up tasty locally sourced food, a large indoor swimming pool and comfy, spacious rooms. A rural gem that’s only a cab ride from Bristol Parkway means it’s handy for non-drivers, too.
West Brom expert on why Tony Mowbray is still 'revered' by fans and looks ahead to Sunderland clash
Sunderland face an in-form team on Monday in West Brom, so we asked an expert what to expect.
BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
Charlton fan becomes first supporter in UK to face grounds ban over drug offence
A Charlton Athletic fan has become the first person in the UK to be banned from attending matches for drug offences, a police force has said.Staffordshire Police said Tony John Bordley was given a three-year football banning order at Cannock Magistrates’ Court last month after he was caught taking cocaine at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.The 52-year-old, of Halt Robin Road, Belvedere, Kent, admitted using drugs during a League One clash between Charlton and Burton on November 12.The Staffordshire force said the action against Bordley was the first football banning order (FBO) to be issued for drug offences following a change...
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
BBC
Firefighters tackle Leeds College campus blaze
About 40 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at Leeds City College. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the alarm had been raised at the Printworks Campus site on Hunslet Road just after 00:00 GMT. The blaze is believed to have started in the plant room. The college...
BBC
Trains passing through area again after Wolverhampton fire
Good progress is being made to fully extinguish a blaze that has been tackled by more than 100 firefighters at factories, West Midlands fire service said. It was called to a blaze that had spread from an old factory in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, at 21:00 GMT on Monday. Due...
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Huge blaze engulfs derelict factories
West Midlands Fire Service has released drone footage showing the scale of a large fire which engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre. More than 100 firefighters were called to deal with the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service...
BBC
Bristol Royal Infirmary A&E may move sites in £200m development
A new city centre accident and emergency department could be built after the current one was declared "not fit for purpose". The A&E at Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) may move to nearby Marlborough Hill, with staff flats and a car park demolished to make way for it. An outline report...
