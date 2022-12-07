Read full article on original website
lasvegastribune.net
Jill Tolles named Guinn Center Executive Director( Congrats 🎉)
RENO, Nev. – The Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research and policy center, announced that it has named Jill Tolles as the Executive Director. Tolles’ term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. “Given Jill’s extensive background and her impeccable understanding of the importance of policy, I am excited that...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Golf legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm...
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
KOLO TV Reno
Central Nevada Health District established
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District. The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023. They will be providing public health preparedness,...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Reno Nevada Offers More To Do Than Casino Thrills
A world-class automobile museum and other things to do in Reno await visitors to this Nevada region that encompasses picture-perfect Lake Tahoe. In my travels to just about every corner of the world and all but two U.S. states, I still haven’t made it to Las Vegas. But, to get a taste of the gaming and entertainment scene that lures people to Nevada’s urban hotspots, I recently spent a few days investigating what to do in smaller Reno, a city of 264,000, and nearby Lake Tahoe.
KOLO TV Reno
EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) helped attract 2,964 new jobs to northern Nevada in 2022 with an average yearly income of about $68,000. Based on this information the combined boost to the local economy in wages alone is about $200 million a year.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
2news.com
Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset
Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
lazytrips.com
Is The Drive To Lake Tahoe Dangerous?
Lake Tahoe sits across the border of California and Nevada, in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. It is a popular weekend getaway and vacation destination due to its beautiful lake views and mountainous location with plenty of outdoor activity possibilities. The 110-mile route contains some winding mountain roads, steep drop-offs,...
KCRA.com
'Don't go out': New snow piles up at Sierra summit as pre-weekend storm moves in
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — A snowy scene met drivers in the Sierra at a 7,227-foot elevation on Thursday evening. It was “go time” for big rigs that arrived at the Donner Summit Rest Area before chain controls went into effect for the night on Interstate 80 in both directions, between Kingvale and Truckee.
nnbw.com
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
KOLO TV Reno
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it arrested a man wanted on an Indiana murder charge Friday at a downtown bus station. Tayshawn Newman, 21, is a suspect in the April 2020 murder in Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Palladium-Item. Newman allegedly shot someone who complained about the quality of marijuana Newman sold him and wanted a refund, the story said.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Another Major Storm Hits This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that a significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend, with the potential for several feet of snow from tonight into late Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 this evening until 4:00a.m. Monday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
Record-Courier
Storm arrives with snow in Sierra, wind in the Valley
A brief snow shower arrived in Genoa around 8 a.m. today before turning to .05 inches of rain and then giving up for a bit. “Strong, gusty winds impact both the Sierra and western Nevada today,” said National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Edan Weishahn. “Spillover rainfall arrives in Western Nevada today. Snow levels will drop to valley floors tonight into early Sunday with a few inches of accumulating snow possible.”
I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline
(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and white out conditions along Interstate-80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Multiple feet of snow, whiteout conditions expected from weekend storm at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a primer storm exits Lake Tahoe Friday the main event is making its way to the basin. Officials are advising against traveling in the mountains this weekend with a major winter storm bringing feet of snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions to the Sierra.
