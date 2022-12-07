ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Matt Lucas reveals why he's stepped down from Bake Off

By Lucy Buglass
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkWQX_0jaIpYcJ00

Matt Lucas has revealed he will no longer be presenting The Great British Bake Off and has cited balancing other projects as the reason he's stepping down.

The comedian and actor presented the Channel 4 version of Bake Off with Noel Fielding since 2020, but took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 6 to reveal he would no longer be involved with the show.

In a statement, Matt wrote: "Farewell Bake Off ! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

See more

It added: "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

"I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

Currently, Channel 4 has not announced a replacement host for Bake Off but his co-stars were quick to wish him well following the news.

Noel Fielding wrote: "So sad that @realmattlucas is leaving the show ! Farewell buddy thank you for 3 amazing years. I will really miss your spark and huge smile in the tent and I will miss your kindness as a person and to all the bakers."

He went on to list all the things he'd miss about his co-host, calling him "a lovely man and a good friend", and both Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood shared messages too. Quoting Matt's tweet, Prue said: "I have absolutely loved working with you. Thank you for bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent."

While Paul added: "You will be missed, good luck with everything you’ve got planned … you’ve been awesome xx"

During his time on the show, Matt Lucas has seen three Great British Bake Off winners crowned, with its 13th season concluding last month. We currently don't have any news about season 14 but we will keep you updated!

The Great British Bake Off is available on demand via All4 in the UK and on Netflix in the US, under the name The Great British Baking Show.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)

With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
The Independent

What is ITVX and what are the best shows airing on it?

Brace yourselves, UK television fans, because another streaming service is about to arrive.ITVX is launching on Thursday 8 December, with dramas such as A Spy Among Friends and Tell Me Everything premiering on the platform on launch day.The service will launch with 10,000 hours of free programming, including more than 250 films and more than 200 series.The platform is replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, and all ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX.What are the biggest shows airing on ITVX?On 8 December, ITVX will launch the six-part cold war drama A...
Variety

‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)

“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...
BBC

BBC kicks off the year of Eurovision this New Year with special programming

What better way to kick off the year of Eurovision in the UK than this incredible evening of programming on the BBC. The Big Eurovision Party is the perfect pre-party to the main event in May 2023 and we can’t wait to see new and existing fans enjoy the incredible music the Contest has to offer.
GoldDerby

Is ‘Big Brother’ on Netflix?

Is “Big Brother” on Netflix? YES. After being on the air for more than two decades, CBS’s hit reality TV show is finally available to stream on Netflix. However, as of this writing, you can only watch two installments: Season 10, which aired in the summer of 2008, and Season 14, which took place in the summer of 2012. If you’re looking for seasons other than 10 and 14, we suggest you check out Paramount Plus instead, as that streamer has the rights to the entire “Big Brother” catalogue. Here is how the Netflix platform describes the addictive reality series, which...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy