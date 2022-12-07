Around the globe, memory cafes — virtual and in-person gatherings people who are living with dementia and their caregivers — are growing more popular. When people log in to join a Jewish Family & Children’s Service memory cafe online, they might hear from an Afro-Latin music expert about the percussive sounds that can be made with a talking drum. They might practice seated yoga poses in front of their computers, or make their own colorful sun catchers at home. No matter the activity, the goal is the same: getting together with other people affected by dementia for some fun.

5 DAYS AGO