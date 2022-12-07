Read full article on original website
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022
I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.
10 Second Albums That Beat The Sophomore Slump
Ah, the dreaded second album…the possibility of the sophomore slump befalls any artist that sees success with their debut. When your buzz reaches unimaginable heights right from the beginning of your career, the weight of following it up with something equally as stellar leaves many artists floundering under the weight.
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
The Ike & Tina Turner albums you should definitely own
From Ike and Tina Turner's explosive, raw beginnings to their final R&B hurrah, they crossed many musical genres - and these are their best albums
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
soultracks.com
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
5 of the Best Songs Written by Christine McVie —Outside of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie once said, “Songwriting has always been the favorite thing to do for me. Traveling and touring and living out of a suitcase, I don’t like that nomadic life. But writing songs, absolutely. I wouldn’t want to stop that.”. Luckily, she not only loved songwriting, but...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 92
Jim Stewart, who founded what became the Stax Records label and produced some of the great soul records of the 1960s, died Monday at age 92. A cause of death was not released. Stewart co-founded the iconic, Memphis-based Black music label in 1957 and ran it, with eventual help from future figurehead Al Bell, until the early 1970s, when he sold out his interest. Along the way, he was instrumental in discovering and/or releasing records from such greats as Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Rufus Thomas, the Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the...
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
NPR
Bruce Springsteen channels soul music's icons on 'Only the Strong Survive'
Bruce Springsteen has a lot of fans. He's referred to as a legend, an icon, the biggest rock star alive right now. So maybe that's why it's so much fun to hear him turn into the fan on his 21st studio album, Only the Strong Survive. The album is a...
5 books to remember in 2022
2022 has been described as a year of "smart" books by USA TODAY book editor Barbara VanDenburgh. She gives her list of five books to host James Brown.
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
guitar.com
John Frusciante announces electronic double album ‘I’ and ‘II’ after over a year of “writing and recording rock music”
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has announced an upcoming double electronic album, I and II, set to arrive in early 2023. Two versions of the record will be released — with I (pronounced “one”) featuring seven tracks on vinyl, while II (pronounced “two”) includes more songs, in both CD and digital formats.
todaynftnews.com
BAYC’s Shilly’s music video “I’m Boring” is out now
BAYC #6722, Shilly released the music video for “I’m Boring.”. Shilly, Atrium, and Zen Doubt collaborated on the project for months. Digital Access Passes for minting will be live by late January 2023. The debut music video “I’m Boring” by Shilly, created in collaboration with Atrium, has finally...
Peter Frampton Sells Music Catalog to BMG
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s publishing catalog. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. The deal covers Frampton’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights, spanning the 72-year-old artist’s entire musical career from the later ’60s through his 17th album, All Blues, in 2019 and his hits, including “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”
