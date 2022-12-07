ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
NuStar Energy (NS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.27, changing hands as low as $15.00 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Wall Street’s Biggest Names Are Backing Off Their Climate Commitments

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Shortly before COP26, last year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, financial institutions were rushing to announce their climate commitments. The conference’s leadership and Mark Carney, a special envoy appointed by the United Nations to push private finance to invest in climate solutions, announced the creation of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero, or GFANZ.
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022

The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according...
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Climbed This Week

An Italian-owned mid-tier defense contractor hit public markets in late November, and investors appear to be quickly warming to the stock as an investment opportunity. Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) climbed as much as 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the company's merger with Israeli defense specialist RADA Electronics Industries.
Why Shares of Cano Health Are Slumping This Week

Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were down as much as 35.6% this week and were still down 31.2% for the week as of late Thursday afternoon, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed at $2.02 last Friday and then opened this week at $2.01. The company's...
