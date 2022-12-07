Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights VICI Properties, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Regency Centers
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: VICI Properties Inc. VICI, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA and Regency Centers Corp. REG.
NASDAQ
NuStar Energy (NS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.27, changing hands as low as $15.00 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Qualys and International Flavor and Fragrances have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Qualys QLYS as the Bull of the Day and International Flavor and Fragrances IFF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corp. HES and Marathon Petroleum MPC.
CNBC
TSMC to up Arizona investment to $40 billion with second semiconductor chip plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2022: TTE, WPRT, WPRT.TO, CLNE, WM, NRG, VVNT
Energy stocks were ending moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling 2.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Gizmodo
Wall Street’s Biggest Names Are Backing Off Their Climate Commitments
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Shortly before COP26, last year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, financial institutions were rushing to announce their climate commitments. The conference’s leadership and Mark Carney, a special envoy appointed by the United Nations to push private finance to invest in climate solutions, announced the creation of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero, or GFANZ.
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
NASDAQ
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
NASDAQ
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
California Democrats want to punish energy companies from reaping in high profits to the detriment of consumers.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Climbed This Week
An Italian-owned mid-tier defense contractor hit public markets in late November, and investors appear to be quickly warming to the stock as an investment opportunity. Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) climbed as much as 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the company's merger with Israeli defense specialist RADA Electronics Industries.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Cano Health Are Slumping This Week
Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were down as much as 35.6% this week and were still down 31.2% for the week as of late Thursday afternoon, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed at $2.02 last Friday and then opened this week at $2.01. The company's...
