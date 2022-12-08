ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Police: Suspect in 3 shootings turns himself in, police search for motive and weapon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUwcQ_0jaICPCv00

Police are searching for a gun and a motive after Sundance Oliver, the suspect in three shootings and a slew of robberies, turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Oliver has 12 prior arrests, according to police.

Police say he is responsible for several crimes throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Police say Oliver shot a 96-year-old man outside the Kingsborough Houses. The man is in stable condition.

A few hours later, he shot and killed a 20-year-old man in Manhattan, according to police.

MORE: NYPD: Gunman connected to 3 shootings, 2 fatal, across NYC in custody

Early Tuesday morning, police say he shot and killed 17-year-old Keyaira Rattray at the Kingsborough Houses.

Officials say that after he turned himself in on Tuesday morning, he was placed in a holding cell at the precinct and grew violent. They took him to a hospital for an evaluation before returning him to the precinct.

The NYPD escorted Oliver out of the 77th Precinct on Wednesday.

“At this point in the investigation, we know both homicide victims are known to our perpetrator,” says “The motive is not yet known at this time as to why he killed them.”

Oliver is now facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and assault.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video

A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for three suspects who robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to police, the three suspects entered the deli at 1278 Morrison Avenue in the Bronx. Detectives with the 43rd Precinct said the suspects pulled a gun and assaulted two workers inside the business before stealing cash and property. The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The employees suffered minor injuries during the assault. The post Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department said two of its officers acted quickly on Friday after they observed a man fall onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station. Police body camera footage shows the officers rushing to the man and pulling him from the tracks before a train could enter the station. The incident happened at an unidentified Brooklyn station. Police did not say which station the incident happened at. They both sprinted to the man and grabbed his arms to pull him safely back onto the platform. The man appeared to be uninjured. The post NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams rips bail release of perp who beat homeless man with bat

Mayor Eric Adams slammed a recent judicial decision that put a Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack back on the street so quickly as the latest example of America’s legal system failing. “Every time we do our job as law enforcement in the city [as] administrators, we are seeing this revolving door – a catch, release, repeat system that is really playing out all across the country,” Adams told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Karim Azizi, 36, is accused of pulling a bat from his pants and swinging it at a 47-year-old man, who is homeless, sending the victim tumbling to...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy