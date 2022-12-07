ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hudson Valley Post

Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State

With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Supreme Court justice knocks down Newburgh’s good cause eviction law

GOSHEN – State Supreme Court Justice Sandra Sciortino, Wednesday, declared the City of Newburgh’s good cause eviction law null and void. Grassroots organization For the Many criticized the decision saying the Hudson Valley is facing a housing crisis, said spokesman Aaron Narraph Fernando. “This decision essentially says that...
NEWBURGH, NY
2 On Your Side

Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state. Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Judge Rules State House Tent City To Stay

A Rhode Island judge has granted a temporary restraining order in favor of a homeless encampment in front of the State House in Providence. Superior Court Associate Justice R. David Cruise approved a restraining order on while also declaring that no additional tents can be set up outside the capitol building going forward.
PROVIDENCE, RI

