Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State
With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
State Supreme Court is now considering weight of Article 78
GLENMONT — A state Supreme Court judge is now weighing arguments surrounding whether Bethlehem residents received ample notification before the town approved plans for a $350 million wind turbine manufacturing […]
NY Senate committee considers bills that would end ‘death by incarceration’
Albany, N.Y. — Robert Lind’s testimony, stamped in fading, typewritten letters, came in late November from the maximum-security Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg. Lind, 76, was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at the age of 35, he wrote. As of Dec. 16, he will have spent 40...
Sen. Murphy proposes not funding police departments that don't enforce gun safety laws, such as the red flag laws
Murphy, a staunch gun control advocate, questioned continuing to "fund law enforcement in states where they are refusing to implement these gun laws."
Judge tosses Broome legislature map
A State Supreme Court Judge has rebuked the Republican-controlled Broome County Legislature and tossed out the gerrymandered districts that were just used in last month's election.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Supreme Court justice knocks down Newburgh’s good cause eviction law
GOSHEN – State Supreme Court Justice Sandra Sciortino, Wednesday, declared the City of Newburgh’s good cause eviction law null and void. Grassroots organization For the Many criticized the decision saying the Hudson Valley is facing a housing crisis, said spokesman Aaron Narraph Fernando. “This decision essentially says that...
WJAC TV
Local Senator to introduce legislation to reform public housing policies in PA
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Senator Wayne Langerholc announced on social media Tuesday that he plans to introduce new legislation that would reform the state's policies on public housing. Langerholc says the legislation would include the creation of a "Public Housing Safety Committee" within each individual Public Housing Authority.
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state. Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under...
Chuck Schumer: infrastructure funds may finally lead to upgrades in train-crossing safety
PHILIPSTOWN − Sen. Chuck Schumer outlined plans Friday for more than $100 million in safety measures for railroad crossings in the Hudson Valley, starting with $4.4 million for upgrades at five crossings in Putnam and Dutchess counties. The initial upgrades will be done at Garrison’s Manitou crossing, the Main Street and South Street...
News 12
LGBTQ+ community on Long Island relieved as Congress passes bill protecting same-sex unions
Many LGBTQ+ couple and organizations on Long Island are applauding a bill that would protect same-sex unions after it cleared the House on Thursday. David Kilmnick and Robert Vitelli are activists and work together at the LGBT Network. They also are a married couple whose marriage would be fully protected...
iheart.com
Judge Rules State House Tent City To Stay
A Rhode Island judge has granted a temporary restraining order in favor of a homeless encampment in front of the State House in Providence. Superior Court Associate Justice R. David Cruise approved a restraining order on while also declaring that no additional tents can be set up outside the capitol building going forward.
