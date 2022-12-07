Read full article on original website
Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr. on December 10. Campbell Jr was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.
WRGB
Sheriff's Office say missing 17-year-old, Chloe St Germain has been located
UPDATE: Fulton County Sheriff's Office says that Chloe St Germain has been locaed. Fulton County Sheriff's Office is looking to the public to help find a missing teen. Chloe St Germain, 17, is listed as a missing person, described as 5'0", 130 lbs. The Sheriff's Office says they are looking...
22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape
A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
WRGB
Woman crashes car into a tree, injuring suspect in attempted carjacking, say police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Scary moments for the driver of a car after police say a man attempted to steal her vehicle. Albany Police say on December 5th, at around 5:00 PM officers responded to the area of Benjamin Street and First Avenue for a shots fired report. There,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
Police Seeking Tips After Burglar Hits Convenience Store In Capital Region
Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a convenience store in the Capital Region.The Saratoga County incident happened in Ballston Spa, at the Cumberland Farms on Milton Avenue, according to Ballston Spa Police.Police did not specify when the …
Albany Police investigate two separate bank robberies
Police arrested two suspects in the Key Bank robbery on Friday morning and are investigating a separate robbery at SEFCU.
Two arrested after police investigate arson fraud case
Two suspects have been arrested following an investigation into an arson fraud case in August.
Man convicted for attempting to kidnap a young girl
The Washington County DA's Office has convicted a man of attempting to kidnap a young girl as she got off her school bus.
'Destroying Your Own Community': Gunman Sentenced In Killing Of 18-Year-Old Woman In Albany
A 20-year-old convicted murderer will spend decades in prison for fatally shooting a young woman outside of a home in the region. Jahmere Manning, of Albany, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Albany County Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 9. It followed his October 2022 guilty...
WRGB
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU
The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning.
Woman tased NY Uber driver, ran off with wallet full of cash: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Uber driver was tased and robbed after dropping off a customer in Greenwich Village on Nov. 13, police said. The driver, 55, picked up a female passenger at East 102nd Street and 1st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He drove her to West 9th Street and 6th Avenue when she […]
WNYT
Man charged with knife threat at Middleburgh Stewart’s
A Middleburgh man is facing charges for threatening someone with a knife at Stewart’s. State police say Bo Shaefer, 20, got into an argument with another person at the Stewart’s in Middleburgh, last September. He’s accused of pulling out a knife and threatening the victim. Police arrested...
Queensbury man assaults victim, flees the scene
A Queensbury man assaulted a victim during a dispute and fled the scene before police arrived.
Pregnant woman rescued from sinking car in North Adams
On Wednesday, a pregnant woman was rescued from a sinking car in North Adams. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
WNYT
North Adams police investigate weekend home invasion
Police in North Adams, Massachusetts are investigating a weekend home invasion. Several armed men entered a home on Union Street looking for a woman, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. She was not home at the time. The Eagle reports the men were armed with a...
Hit-and-run ends in DWI charge for Greenwich man
State troopers say no one was injured after an allegedly drunken Greenwich man caused a hit-and-run crash on Aviation Road in Queensbury last week.
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
