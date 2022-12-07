ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Daily Voice

22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape

A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Man charged with knife threat at Middleburgh Stewart’s

A Middleburgh man is facing charges for threatening someone with a knife at Stewart’s. State police say Bo Shaefer, 20, got into an argument with another person at the Stewart’s in Middleburgh, last September. He’s accused of pulling out a knife and threatening the victim. Police arrested...
MIDDLEBURGH, NY
WNYT

North Adams police investigate weekend home invasion

Police in North Adams, Massachusetts are investigating a weekend home invasion. Several armed men entered a home on Union Street looking for a woman, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. She was not home at the time. The Eagle reports the men were armed with a...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

