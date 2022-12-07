Read full article on original website
When rents at went up, a group of NH tenants tried to fight back
The news arrived in the form of an email one morning last summer. It was expected, but still enough to ruin Sean and Donna Hogan’s breakfast: Their rent was going up. The Hogans had lived in a one-bedroom unit at 5 Chapel St. in Newmarket for seven years. During that period, they coasted by with a rent that amounts to a great deal for the Seacoast: $785 per month.
In quick turnaround, Gunstock announces Saturday opening
GILFORD — Cold overnight temps followed Gunstock Mountain Resort's Thursday announcement that its projected Friday opening would be postponed. Thanks to that frost, eager skiers won't have to wait long. The mountain said Friday that it would open for the season Saturday. "I'm so excited I can't stand it,"...
Gunstock postpones opening after mid-week downpours
GILFORD — A cold snap before Thanksgiving had Gunstock Mountain Resort management feeling optimistic about their planned Dec. 9 opening day. Then came weeks of mid-40s temperatures and periods of heavy rain, including on Wednesday. Citing “unseasonably warm temperatures and recent weather events,” Gunstock shared on Thursday that its...
Barbara Koehler: Moultonborough community has been clear that electronic sign is unwanted
With a vote of 4-1 at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Moultonborough School Board voted to go ahead with a giant electronic message board to replace its current sign at Blake Road. At 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the school auditorium, they will vote on the final sign.
Celebrating older adults in New England: New ‘Champions’ program helps show that age is just a number
(BPT) - People are capable of amazing things, no matter their age. Case in point: six older adults were recently honored as New England UnitedHealthcare Champions™ for their incredible efforts to serve their communities. Whether it’s helping their neighbors get the care they need or helping run a local...
Tanger Outlets Tilton offers special hours for final days of holiday shopping
TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Tilton area. Top brands for gifting — such as American Eagle Outfitters, Gap Outlets and Under Armour — are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
Laconia, Franklin students safe after false reports of school shootings
Laconia High School went into soft lockdown and Franklin High School was evacuated Thursday morning after being targeted in a statewide hoax involving reports and threats of an active shooter. “There was a report of an active shooter in Concord, New Hampshire, and we were listening to that to see...
Steven J. Albert, 63
BERLIN — Steven J. Albert, 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, surrounded by his loved ones and Golden View family. He was born on July 27, 1959, in Berlin, a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Rosenberg)...
Richard C. Wolfe, 87
LACONIA — Richard C. Wolfe "Dick," 87, of Laconia, passed into the presence of the Lord and Savior on December 8, 2002. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts on February 16, 1935. The son of the late Francis and Elizabeth (White) Wolfe. He was raised and educated in Natick, Massachusetts, and graduated from Natick High School, class of 1953. Following graduation, he served four years with the United States Air Force.
Elizabeth Jeffrey, 76
GROTON — Elizabeth Jeffrey, 76, of Groton, died December 3, 2022, at her home after a long illness. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on July 22, 1946, she was the daughter of Walter and Adele C. (Millette) Watson.
Eileen North, 91
BOSCAWEN — Eileen North, 91, of Northfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen. Eileen was born on July, 22, 1931, in Woodstock, daughter to the late Ruby (Ennor) Sawyer.
Christine A. Wilcox, 64
FRANKLIN — Christine Ann Wilcox, 64, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2022. She was born on September 20, 1958, to Vernon and June Merchant in Worcester, Massachusetts. She worked for many years in manufacturing and retired after being a dietary aid for the Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Janet Robinson, 88
CONCORD — Janet Robinson, 88, of Concord, passed away on December 5, 2022, with her husband by her side. She was born in 1934 in Manchester, to the late Walter J. and Kathleen A. (Shea) McFarlane. She grew up in Manchester and was educated at St. Joseph’s High School...
Stewart A. Dickson, 81
LACONIA — Stewart “Stew” A. Dickson, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Concord Hospital - Franklin. A lifelong resident of Laconia, Stew was born October 13, 1941, son to the late Valmore and Dorothy (Picard) Dickson. He attended Laconia schools and was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America achieving the highest award of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Laconia High in 1959, and played on the Sachems football team. His education continued at Northeastern University (ROTC program) where he was elected treasurer of his fraternity Phi Gamm Pi and graduated with a degree in engineering.
Therese M. Brough, 95
LACONIA — Therese Mary Brough, 95, of Court Street, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, going home to her Savior and Redeemer. She was lovingly surrounded by family and friends. At the time of her death, she was residing at Saint Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia.
Mamie R. Hall, 94
LACONIA — Mamie Ruth (Cranford) Hall, 94, of Laconia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Forestview Manor Nursing Home, Meredith. She was born August 6, 1926, in Fayetteville, Tennessee, to Joel and Cludie (Allen) Cranford.
