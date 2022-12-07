Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Under Development: ZBA Meets Dec. 12
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at City Hall. Among the continued business the board may address include the seeking of an area variance to permit the construction of 102 apartment units at 131 Excelsior Area, and an area variance to permit the subdivision of an existing lot to create three lots at 190-194 Grand Ave.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Another Marathon City Council Meeting: Bar Closing Hours, Deputy Salaries and More
The Tuesday, December 6th Saratoga Springs City Council meeting was notable for its length –about five hours–but also for the number of contentious items on the agenda. I will be writing more extensively about the events at this meeting once I can review the video. For now, I will rely on my less-than-perfect memory to post this synopsis of some of the main items that were acted on. These include (not necessarily in the order they were dealt with by the Council):
Glens Falls’ newest restaurant opens across from its previous incarnation
Friday night was the second time in a few short weeks that a newly-open business on Park Street had something to celebrate. After almost two years of renovations at the corner of Park and Elm, even the opening of the business that shares the name had to happen across a couple of phases. But, as of Friday night, Park & Elm is all the way open for business.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Water main break in Albany
Albany Water Department responded to a main break on Southern Boulevard and Mountain Street at the north intersection. The main has been shut and the service interruption will affect all of Mountain Street from Southern Boulevard to the dead end, totaling 22 houses and 5 houses on Southern Boulevard.
South Pearl Street lane closed to investigate sinkhole
The southbound land of South Pearl Street has been closed to allow the Albany Water Department to investigate a sinkhole.
WRGB
Real estate leaders call for action as empty Downtown Albany office space increases
Albany — Municipalities across the nation are continuing to feel the impacts of the 2020 lockdowns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Stemming from "working from home," office space vacancy has increased in downtown business districts. In Albany, the vacancy rate was at 12.2 percent in June 2022, and is expected...
columbiapaper.com
The shoppers on the bus go rah, rah, rah!
HUDSON—The Hudson-Greenport Shopper Shuttle bus is successful. One reason is that it goes to many places that people want to go, and Columbia County is working to increase its service, Hudson Supervisor Michael Chameides (3rd Ward) said November 25. The shuttle loops between Walmart and downtown Hudson, serving shopping,...
Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
Residents evacuated in State Street fire
A building caught fire earlier in the day on December 10 leaving some residents displaced and others without power. The Schenectady fire department and officials are still investigating what started the fire.
WRGB
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session
Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
iheart.com
Man Accused of Hitting, Killing Two With Motorcycle Going on Trial in 2023
The Albany man accused of hitting and killing two people while he was riding a motorcycle will be going on trial next year. Prosecutors say Anthony Futia was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he struck eight-year-old Quinton Delgadillo and his stepfather, 38-year-old Jamie Persons while the victims were near the entrance of a bike path in Lake George in June. Futia was offered the chance to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of no more than 20 years to life in prison but rejected it. That means his trial is going to begin in March.
State Police conduct underage drinking detail in Albany County
State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County.
Black Bear Spotted Near Elementary School in Rensselaer County
Police are warning residents in Rensselaer County about a black bear that several people witnessed getting a little cozy in backyards, and driveways, even making its way around an elementary school on Tuesday. Black bear currently roams the village by the elementary school. Police are monitoring the situation. Castleton-on-Hudson is...
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
Stewart’s Shops opening new store in West Colonie
Stewart’s Shops is opening a new location at 2005 Central Avenue in Colonie. The store officially opens on December 7 and a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on December 16 at 10 a.m.
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition
Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!
Glens Falls man arrested, allegedly robs Cumberland Farms
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing Cumberland Farms. Isaiah Gregory, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery.
