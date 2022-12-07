ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Under Development: ZBA Meets Dec. 12

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at City Hall. Among the continued business the board may address include the seeking of an area variance to permit the construction of 102 apartment units at 131 Excelsior Area, and an area variance to permit the subdivision of an existing lot to create three lots at 190-194 Grand Ave.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Another Marathon City Council Meeting: Bar Closing Hours, Deputy Salaries and More

The Tuesday, December 6th Saratoga Springs City Council meeting was notable for its length –about five hours–but also for the number of contentious items on the agenda. I will be writing more extensively about the events at this meeting once I can review the video. For now, I will rely on my less-than-perfect memory to post this synopsis of some of the main items that were acted on. These include (not necessarily in the order they were dealt with by the Council):
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Albany

Albany Water Department responded to a main break on Southern Boulevard and Mountain Street at the north intersection. The main has been shut and the service interruption will affect all of Mountain Street from Southern Boulevard to the dead end, totaling 22 houses and 5 houses on Southern Boulevard.
ALBANY, NY
columbiapaper.com

The shoppers on the bus go rah, rah, rah!

HUDSON—The Hudson-Greenport Shopper Shuttle bus is successful. One reason is that it goes to many places that people want to go, and Columbia County is working to increase its service, Hudson Supervisor Michael Chameides (3rd Ward) said November 25. The shuttle loops between Walmart and downtown Hudson, serving shopping,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
TROY, NY
WRGB

"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session

Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
iheart.com

Man Accused of Hitting, Killing Two With Motorcycle Going on Trial in 2023

The Albany man accused of hitting and killing two people while he was riding a motorcycle will be going on trial next year. Prosecutors say Anthony Futia was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he struck eight-year-old Quinton Delgadillo and his stepfather, 38-year-old Jamie Persons while the victims were near the entrance of a bike path in Lake George in June. Futia was offered the chance to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of no more than 20 years to life in prison but rejected it. That means his trial is going to begin in March.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week

The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
GLENVILLE, NY
saratogaliving.com

Scenes From Single in Saratoga: Ugly Sweater Edition

Ugly sweaters weren’t the only things making local singles hot this past Thursday at Bailey’s. After a successful first event in October, Saratoga Living brought back Single in Saratoga for a second round, this time requesting attendees come wearing their ugliest Christmas sweater. Guests understood the assignment, with one lucky woman going home with the title of ugliest sweater (it was actually a sweat-jumper) as the winner of the ugly sweater contest presented by the Micropolitan Matchmakers. Like last time, Deep Eddy Vodka provided the libations, and singles mixed and mingled throughout the evening, playing games and filling in a poster of their dating red flags and green flags. Stay tuned for an announcement on our next Single in Saratoga event!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy