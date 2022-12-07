The Albany man accused of hitting and killing two people while he was riding a motorcycle will be going on trial next year. Prosecutors say Anthony Futia was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he struck eight-year-old Quinton Delgadillo and his stepfather, 38-year-old Jamie Persons while the victims were near the entrance of a bike path in Lake George in June. Futia was offered the chance to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of no more than 20 years to life in prison but rejected it. That means his trial is going to begin in March.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO