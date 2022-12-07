Read full article on original website
Brawl breaks out between Argentina, Netherlands at World Cup
The World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands boiled over into into a full-scale, benches clearing brawl on Friday. With Argentina leading, 2-1, in the 88th minute, Netherlands’ Nathan Ake was cut down by Leandro Paredes. After Paredes took out Ake near the sideline, he fired the ball out of bounds and into the Netherlands’ bench, which quickly emptied. Moments later, Paredes was blindsided by the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreSpain crashes out of World Cup in shocking upsetBenched Ronaldo watches replacement dominate for PortugalSoccer legend filmed in World Cup attackAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks Previous 1 of 5 Next Players from both sides quickly entangled before order was eventually restored. Paredes was issued a yellow card for the tackle.
NBC Connecticut
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Croatia vs Brazil & Netherlands vs. Argentina predictions | World Cup Quarter-final
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The FIFA World Cup is down to eight teams, and the Quarter-finals are set. The most notable matchup features England and France this Saturday, but the other matchups include Croatia vs. Brazil, Netherlands vs. Argentina and Portugal vs. Morocco. Our experts broke each matchup down but settled on making Croatia vs. Brazil and Netherlands vs. Argentina predictions.
Watch: Netherlands just scored the most outrageous goal of World Cup 2022
The Netherlands just managed the incredible at World Cup 2022
Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom
SESTRIERE, Italy — (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhová led after the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday as she searched for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who ended her lengthy wait for a slalom victory last month in Killington, Vermont.
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate is considering his future as England coach
Volkwagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report
BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), is considering withdrawing from China and will make a final decision next year, CEO Klaus Zellmer was quoted as saying by the weekly magazine Automobilwoche.
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Brazil are each a win away from an epic semifinal
Brazil to win (-275) This has to be where Croatia’s run ends, right? This is a team that deservedly made the quarterfinals but also looks thoroughly vulnerable against a top-flight side. Croatia has been well-equipped to successfully play the way it has against teams like Belgium, Morocco and Japan but we simply can’t see how they can muck it up for 90 minutes against the Brazilians. We’ll take the under at +100 and fully expect Brazil to advance.
WNEP-TV 16
Croatia stuns Brazil in penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The...
Japan’s ispace launches world’s first commercial moon lander
A Japanese space startup launched a spacecraft to the moon on Sunday after several delays, a step toward what would be a first for the nation and for a private company. ispace Inc’s HAKUTO-R mission took off without incident from Cape Canaveral, Florida, after two postponements caused by inspections of its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. More than a hundred people at a viewing party in Tokyo roared in applause when the rocket fired and lifted into the dark skies. “I’m so happy. After repeated delays, it’s good that we had a proper launch today,” said Yuriko Takeda, a 28-year old worker at an...
Formula E Adds Portland to New Races in Brazil, India, South Africa
A top electric car racing series is moving to a new U.S. city in search of new markets. Formula E is taking New York City off its calendar and replacing it with Portland, Oregon, after series organizers approved a revised calendar on Wednesday. The series has raced in the U.S....
World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France result
A “psychic” lion at a zoo in Thailand has predicted the result of England’s World Cup 2022 quarter-final match against France coming up on Saturday, 10 December.Chao Boy, a nine-year-old male lion in Khon Khaen, has previously predicted match results with a success rate of between 80 and 90 per cent, according to keepers.The predator is seen choosing the winner of the match by grabbing chicken drumsticks hanging under the flags of the countries.Chao Boy has also selected who he “thinks” will win Argentina v Holland, Brazil v Croatia, and Morocco v Portugal.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: England progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face FranceWho’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022?England have nothing to fear against France, says Bukayo Saka
Sporting News
What channel is Netherlands vs. Argentina on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup quarterfinal game on TV
Argentina face a huge test in their bid to win a third World Cup title as they take on the Netherlands in Lusail on Friday, December 9. Oranje rarely looked troubled as they brushed the USA aside to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches in all competitions and continue their quest for a first appearance in the final since 2010.
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup quarterfinals: What Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Portugal and others need to improve on
With eight remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, each team is just two wins away from a spot in the final. Brazil will face Croatia on Friday at 10 a.m. ET before Argentina take on the Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET. Then it is Cinderella Morocco against Portugal on Saturday in the early slot before the biggest quarterfinal of them all, France vs. England, in the late slot. Click here for our comprehensive schedule and updated bracket. Also, make sure to check out our dive into the most exciting players to watch in this round and our Power Rankings.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Croatia history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia will face off for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Both sides sealed their place in the semifinals with penalty shootout victories last time out against the Netherlands and Brazil respectively. These two teams are no strangers to deep runs at World Cups with...
