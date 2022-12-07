UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital. UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Haiti says close to 60% of the capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have forced thousands to flee their homes. She adds that has left nearly 20,000 people facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” for the first time as a cholera outbreak spreads through Haiti. Ulrika Richardson painted a grim picture Thursday of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance and the number of cholera deaths rising to 283. She says close to 12,000 people have been hospitalized with the disease since Oct. 2 and there are now more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases.

