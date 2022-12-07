ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on a report of shots fired outside of this location. Citizens in the area describe hearing a dispute followed by 4-5 gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a crime...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newstalknewengland.com

2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut

Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death

The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police

A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November. On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH.com

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.
WATERBURY, CT

