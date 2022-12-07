Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police: Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Friday. Hartford Police responded to 818 Windsor Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 10:43 p.m. Police say they found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The victim, a man in his thirties, arrived at...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hartford: PD
A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Hartford on Friday night. Officers were called to Windsor Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived to the area, they said they found evidence of a shooting. While at the scene, authorities...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on a report of shots fired outside of this location. Citizens in the area describe hearing a dispute followed by 4-5 gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a crime...
Bridgeport man arrested for striking officer
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bridgeport was arrested after becoming combative and striking an officer on scene on Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence at Terry Place and found a man suffering from what appeared to be an injury due to an assault with a weapon. The man, later […]
Head-on crash under investigation in Killingly
One driver is in serious condition after a head-on crash involving two cars Friday night.
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
Eyewitness News
Norwich man sustains serious injuries following head-on collision in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man is suffering from serious injuries following a head-on collision in Killingly. State police say the accident happened Friday night on Route 101 (Hartford Pike) around 9:25 p.m. A Ford was driving west and making a left-hand turn into a local smoke shop when...
newstalknewengland.com
2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut
Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Guilty plea in South Windsor cop death
The Ellington driver who hit and killed an off-duty South Windsor police officer on his motorcycle in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The driver, Spencer C. Kraus, 26, also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, and evading responsibility. The charges stem...
22-Year-Old CT Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year.New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson…
NBC Connecticut
Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police
A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
Eyewitness News
Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November. On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival...
Eyewitness News
State investigating ‘use of force’ incident that resulted in man’s death
CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Inspector General is investigating a “use of force” incident that resulted in a Hebron man’s death earlier this year. It happened on August 24 at a home on Westminster Road in Canterbury, officials said. A state trooper responded to the home...
Cops Bust Accused Violent Rapist, Others During Springfield Apartment Raid: Police
A man wanted for several violent offenses, including aggravated rape with injury, armed burglary, and strangulation, was busted during a raid earlier this week, authorities said. Wayman Jenkins, 45, of Springfield, was one of four people arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after police executed a search warrant at an apartment...
Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
Waterbury police arrest five on various offenses
27 year old Zachary Foster is a convicted felon. He faces drugs and weapons charges. Police seized drugs, weapons and cash. Four others face various charges. They’re from Waterbury, New Hartford and Oxford.
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The lawyer representing her family alleges the investigation was mishandled by Bridgeport PD. On the evening of December 13, 2021, Shantell Smith and her son went to check on her twenty-three-year-old daughter, Lauren. Shantell was concerned because Lauren wasn’t returning their calls or replying to their texts, which was very unusual.
WTNH.com
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.
