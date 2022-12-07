ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
ng-sportingnews.com

P.J. Tucker has given 76ers nothing on offense, so why is Doc Rivers still standing by him?

When the 76ers signed P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33 million deal during the 2022 offseason, they knew exactly what they were getting. He was expected to bring defensive intensity, tremendous leadership and toughness, something Joel Embiid previously pointed to as a team weakness. Philadelphia certainly didn't pencil in Tucker...
ng-sportingnews.com

How Warriors star Stephen Curry changed his game to torch the Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals may end up being the crowning achievement of Stephen Curry's career. After missing the playoffs entirely in back-to-back seasons, Curry led the Warriors to their fourth championship in eight seasons, tying him and some of his teammates with LeBron James for the most titles among active players.
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Yuta Watanabe out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, updates on Nets sharpshooter

The Nets are almost at full strength. Not only is Ben Simmons nearing his return from injury, but Yuta Watanabe will soon be back in the lineup. Following stints with the Grizzlies and Raptors, Watanabe worked his way into Brooklyn's rotation with his play to start the season. He's averaging a career-high 8.1 points through 14 games and has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
ng-sportingnews.com

There's a simple answer to 'what did Michael Jordan do to the dog' TikTok trend

Every once in a while, a story emerges on the internet that goes viral for seemingly no logical reason. If you're one of TikTok's one billion users who just so happens to follow the NBA, you might have found yourself wondering why Michael Jordan was trending over the last week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Does Bismack Biyombo make sense for the Boston Celtics as a trade target?

As the 2023 NBA trade deadline draws closer, even the fans of the Boston Celtics find their minds wandering towards ways to make their favorite ball clubs better via striking deals with opposing franchises, many of whom may be looking to offload capable players as they tighten their rotations — or get ready to tank in earnest.
ng-sportingnews.com

Jayson Tatum says Celtics hot start means nothing if 'we don't hang a banner'

The Boston Celtics are flying, with Jayson Tatum leading the charge among the favorites for MVP. Holding the best record in the league at 21-5, Boston is the early frontrunner, and coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, a 125-98 road victory over the Phoenix Suns, they're not getting carried away just yet.
BOSTON, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Friday, Dec. 9

There are 11 games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Timberwolves-Jazz, Pistons-Grizzlies, and Kings-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Yardbarker

As rotation shortens, New York Knicks look to make moves

Tom Thibodeau's new nine-man rotation has Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose joining Evan Fournier as exiled members of the Knicks. Undefeated since switching to the new rotation, New York (12-13) could be wheeling and dealing soon. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the Knicks and...

