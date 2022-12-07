How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Devin Booker: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Celtics vs. Suns Wednesday NBA game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game
It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Stephen Curry out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Warriors star
The Warriors are currently dealing with some injuries to their core. In addition to Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State was without Stephen Curry in its loss to Utah on Wednesday. It marked only the third game Curry has missed so far this season. Rest on the second night...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Rams in Week 14
It's a West Coast affair on "Thursday Night Football" this week as the Raiders travel to Southern California to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Rams haven't exactly played like defending champions, however. It has been a trying season for LA; it sits at 3-9 and dead last in the NFC West ahead of Week 14. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely out for the year after being placed on injured reserve with a spinal contusion, leaving it to John Wolford or Bryce Perkins to try to pick up the slack.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Yuta Watanabe out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, updates on Nets sharpshooter
The Nets are almost at full strength. Not only is Ben Simmons nearing his return from injury, but Yuta Watanabe will soon be back in the lineup. Following stints with the Grizzlies and Raptors, Watanabe worked his way into Brooklyn's rotation with his play to start the season. He's averaging a career-high 8.1 points through 14 games and has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA.
ng-sportingnews.com
P.J. Tucker has given 76ers nothing on offense, so why is Doc Rivers still standing by him?
When the 76ers signed P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33 million deal during the 2022 offseason, they knew exactly what they were getting. He was expected to bring defensive intensity, tremendous leadership and toughness, something Joel Embiid previously pointed to as a team weakness. Philadelphia certainly didn't pencil in Tucker...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch LeBron James vs. Joel Embiid: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Lakers vs. 76ers Friday NBA game
A few of the NBA's biggest stars will meet in Philadelphia on Friday night for an East vs. West clash. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip and looking to climb up the Western Conference standings. James (left ankle soreness) and Davis (non-COVID illness) sat out Wednesday's loss in Toronto, but they are both expected to be available against Philly.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Detroit Pistons: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have played complimentary basketball during a four-game winning streak. This is the first time this season that both the offense and defense are rated in the top 10. One of those four wins came against the Detroit Pistons, the team Memphis will matchup against tonight. While the...
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Houston Rockets (7-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (6-18) on Thursday. Action tips off at 8:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Spurs prediction and pick. Houston has won two of their last three games yet still sit in 14th place in the Western...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 28.3 points per game. The Grizzlies...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis listed as probable vs. Sixers
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis look set to return to the lineup for the Lakers on Friday after both sat out Wednesday’s trip to Toronto. Thursday’s injury report listed by LeBron (left-ankle soreness) and AD (non-COVID illness) are both listed as probable. Patrick Beverley, who also missed...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is The Match 2022? TV schedule for Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match
The Match returns for a seventh addition on Saturday from Belleair, Fla., where four prolific golfers will be competing to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against fellow major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in what figures to be an entertaining battle under the lights. Despite Woods' mystique, Spieth and Thomas are slight favorites.
Jaylen Brown reveals NBA Finals loss’ role in Celtics’ dominant start
It was a moment of defeat when Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics watched the Golden State Warriors celebrate their latest NBA championship at TD Garden after Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. However, it was also a moment of inspiration for Brown and company. According to the Celtics...
ng-sportingnews.com
There's a simple answer to 'what did Michael Jordan do to the dog' TikTok trend
Every once in a while, a story emerges on the internet that goes viral for seemingly no logical reason. If you're one of TikTok's one billion users who just so happens to follow the NBA, you might have found yourself wondering why Michael Jordan was trending over the last week.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James weighs in on Brittney Griner's release from prison: 'A great day for us as Americans'
WNBA star Brittney Griner was officially released from a Russian prison on Thursday, making her return to the United States. After nearly 10 months of being detained, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap involving arms dealer Viktor Bout, news which was confirmed by President Joe Biden, adding he spoke with Griner as she made her way home.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers single-game tournaments
In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, the Dolphins will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Miami enters this primetime contest as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 52.5 total points, according to BetMGM. This game features a ton of offensive firepower on both teams, allowing DFS players to put together multiple FanDuel single-game lineups on Sunday night.
