notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
torquenews.com
Tesla Unveils V4 Supercharger With 1000KW Capability, 3X Current Density & Will “Be Used For Cybertruck”
At yesterday's Semi delivery event, Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the company's next-generation V4 superchargers. According to Tesla, the V4 supercharger can charge at 1000KW and has 3 times the current density. However, even more impressively, Elon Musk has also shared that the V4 supercharger "is going to be used for Cybertruck."
Heavily Camouflaged Updated Tesla Model 3 Spied
A heavily camouflaged Tesla Model 3 prototype has been spotted in California, and it appears that this foreshadows a rumored refresh scheduled for next year. Spy shots of Teslas are rare, as design refreshes are not typical for the company. Remember, Tesla considers itself a technology company rather than a carmaker, and the allure of its vehicles has never been tied to how they look.
Tesla Model 3 Assembly Lines Are Ramping Up For Something Big
Tesla is reportedly revamping the Model 3 production lines at its Fremont factory ahead of the smallest tesla model's impending facelift. This is according to documents found by Teslarati. The news comes a little over a week after the news started swirling that Tesla is reportedly working on an update...
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck body with single-piece rear megacast reported in Giga Texas
When Elon Musk provided an update during his opening remarks at the Q3 2022 earnings call, he made it a point to highlight that Tesla is already in the “final lap” for the Cybertruck. This was highlighted in the company’s Q3 2022 Update Letter, which listed the Cybertruck as a vehicle that was already in its “tooling” phase.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
Automakers like Ford and GM are scrambling to make EVs cheaper as battery prices rise for the first time in years
Automakers have a few tricks to drive battery costs down, but experts say car buyers shouldn't expect to see those efforts reflected in EV prices yet.
Why I gave up my job and sold my house to buy a Tesla: Melbourne man whose electric car videos caught the attention of Elon Musk has no regrets
A former retail worker who quit his job and sold his house to buy a Telsa has no regrets about his risky but lifechanging decision. Melbourne man Ryan Cowan and his partner Paige wanted to 'shake things up' after spending the Covid pandemic in the Victorian capital. The city endured...
insideevs.com
Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times
Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
MotorAuthority
Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel
Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
Truth About Cars
Elon Musk Draws From International Bench to Kickstart Tesla Austin Production
Elon Musk, now running Twitter on top of a handful of other companies, may be overloaded but at least recognizes the need for help. Automotive News reported that the Tesla CEO brought a veteran exec from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory to Austin, where the automaker plans to ramp up Model Y and Cybertruck production.
torquenews.com
How Regenerative Braking Works in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles
Regenerative braking is a way of taking energy from an electric vehicle and putting it into the battery. Here's how it works in Tesla vehicles and other EVs. How Does Regenerative Braking Work in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles?. Regenerative braking is one of the best features of an electric...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
torquenews.com
Tesla To Bring Back Updated HD Radar And Launch Autopilot HW4 In Mid-January Suggests FCC Finding
Tesla recently removed radar from the company's vehicles and moved to a camera-based pure vision system. However, today we have gotten conflicting information that suggests, Tesla is planning to bring back updated HD radar to the company's vehicles with the upcoming Autopilot Hardware 4 upgrade. In May 2021, Tesla officially...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 With New Design for 2023 Spotted
We see a video of a covered up Tesla Model 3 that could be the new design that is being tested for 2023. Tesla has made headlines with a revamp of the Model 3 nicknamed Project Highland. This project aims to revamp the Model 3 and reduce the cost and reduce the number of parts for the popular Tesla vehicle.
