Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo ties Kareem Abdul Jabbar record

There are not many records in Milwaukee Bucks franchise history that Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t already own. In fact, at the rate he’s going, the Bucks are going to have to put up the Giannis Antetokounmpo statue outside Fiserv Forum while he’s still an active player. Many Milwaukee Bucks records, if not owned by Giannis, are owned by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, some of these franchise records have already been taken over.
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
How long is Yuta Watanabe out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, updates on Nets sharpshooter

The Nets are almost at full strength. Not only is Ben Simmons nearing his return from injury, but Yuta Watanabe will soon be back in the lineup. Following stints with the Grizzlies and Raptors, Watanabe worked his way into Brooklyn's rotation with his play to start the season. He's averaging a career-high 8.1 points through 14 games and has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA.
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk

The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Friday, Dec. 9

There are 11 games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Timberwolves-Jazz, Pistons-Grizzlies, and Kings-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
There's a simple answer to 'what did Michael Jordan do to the dog' TikTok trend

Every once in a while, a story emerges on the internet that goes viral for seemingly no logical reason. If you're one of TikTok's one billion users who just so happens to follow the NBA, you might have found yourself wondering why Michael Jordan was trending over the last week.
What time is The Match 2022? TV schedule for Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match

The Match returns for a seventh addition on Saturday from Belleair, Fla., where four prolific golfers will be competing to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against fellow major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in what figures to be an entertaining battle under the lights. Despite Woods' mystique, Spieth and Thomas are slight favorites.
