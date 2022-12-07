Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
salestechstar.com
67% of Companies Admit They Have Lost Deals Because of Low Confidence in Their Security Strategy, According to Research from LogRhythm
Global Research Finds External Stakeholders are Increasingly Expecting Vendors to Meet Specific Security Requirements to Win and Retain Business. LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against the ever-evolving threat landscape, announced the release of its report, “The State of the Security Team 2022: Can Security Teams Meet Internal and External Stakeholders’ Requirements?” based on research conducted by Dimensional Research. One of the most compelling findings was security’s impact on a company’s bottom-line revenue as the majority of respondents (67%) indicated their company had lost a business deal due to the customer’s lack of confidence in their security strategy.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Business Plan Writer: How to Create a Compelling Business Plan
Are you looking to start a new business? If so, you will need to create a business plan. This document is your roadmap to success, and it should be compelling enough to convince potential investors or lenders to invest in your company. A good plan writer can help you create a professional and accurate plan. This blog post will discuss the steps involved in creating a successful business plan.
bitcoinist.com
93% Of Consumers Want To Experience The Metaverse, Claims Capgemini’s Report
The metaverse, a part of blockchain technology, seems to have survived the ongoing bear market storm. Reports show that more people are showing interest in the metaverse. A survey by Capgemini, a business and tech strategy advisor, revealed that more than three out of four customers want to carry out transactions in the metaverse.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why Is It Important for Any Business to Protect Its Data?
Inside your company, modern technologies like data room due diligence may greatly simplify life. This tool may help you grow your business, no matter how small. You must compare prices and feature offerings from various software developers to pick the best option. Contrary to the unique features offered separately, virtual data rooms’ capabilities are essentially the same in general. You should speak with your preferred data room representatives to obtain a comprehensive list of its many sophisticated capabilities.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why You Should Hire an eCommerce Marketing Agency
To be able to keep up with the increasingly competitive online market, businesses are turning to online marketing agencies for help. A well-crafted eCommerce marketing strategy can help a business maximize its profits by targeting the right audience at the right time. By integrating various digital marketing strategies, businesses can effectively reach their target audience with relevant and engaging messages.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
conceptcarz.com
BrightDrop Expands to Canada, Adds DHL Express to Customer Portfolio and Begins Production at the Country's First Large-Scale EV Plant
•The company enters first international market as demand for products grows. •DHL Express Canada slated to add BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans to fleet and pilots BrightDrop Trace eCarts and software to support 2050 sustainability goals. PALO ALTO, Calif. — BrightDrop, the technology company aimed at decarbonizing delivery, today announced...
ship-technology.com
Leading ESG consultants and sustainability advisers for the shipping industry
The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the…. The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the first component of ESG, is one of the most important indicators of sustainability and is directly linked to management practices of maritime operations.
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Importance Of The Right Meeting Room For Business
The business environment is incredibly competitive, so if you get an opportunity to set up a meeting with a new client, then you need to make the most of this opportunity. It has been the norm to have meetings online over the past 2 to 3 years due to the pandemic but now that things are coming down, it’s time to start having business meetings in real places again and face-to-face. Nowadays, meetings can be held almost anywhere, and while the local coffee shop may seem like the best option because it is close by and free, maybe you need to make a little more effort to make sure that this new client signs on the dotted line.
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
usethebitcoin.com
Vitalik Buterin Says AI Is Not Yet Advanced Enough To Replace Human Programmers
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that although artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, it still has a long way to go before it can be considered a substitute for human programmers. He expects AI will keep improving and the errors and bugs will be eliminated as he takes a spin on ChatGPT.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
ship-technology.com
Leading Internet of Things (IoT) companies for the shipping industry
The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the growing trends in many industries, including the shipping industry. IoT in the shipping industry has revolutionised the sector by providing real-time data that helps in optimising shipping operations. IoT-enabled devices such as sensors and GPS trackers provide useful data that can...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Support dApp Devs
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, “its production node as a service.”. In fact, Tenderly already “processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator.” Now, the...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
