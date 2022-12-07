The business environment is incredibly competitive, so if you get an opportunity to set up a meeting with a new client, then you need to make the most of this opportunity. It has been the norm to have meetings online over the past 2 to 3 years due to the pandemic but now that things are coming down, it’s time to start having business meetings in real places again and face-to-face. Nowadays, meetings can be held almost anywhere, and while the local coffee shop may seem like the best option because it is close by and free, maybe you need to make a little more effort to make sure that this new client signs on the dotted line.

2 DAYS AGO