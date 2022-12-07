The Coatesville native and opera sensation is now part of the longest running play in the history of New York theater. Duane McDevitt’s robust performing career encompasses opera, operetta and musical theater. Some of his signature operatic roles include Papageno in The Magic Flute, Count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro and Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus. He’s performed across the United States and traveled to more than 100 countries with wife Michele McConnell, performing their duo act Opera on the High Seas and the acclaimed On a Classical Note aboard the ships of Regent Seven Seas and singing for two seasons in Switzerland.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO