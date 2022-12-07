ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

MONTCO.Today

Norristown Woman Works Hard to Walk Again After Diagnosis of Rare Cancer of the Foot

Maria Pagnotta at MedEast Post-Op & Surgical offices in Ambler for Chris Mullin to see if she needs adjustments to her prosthetic. Thirty-five-year-old Maria Pagnotta’s medical mystery appeared harmless at first. The Norristown resident was a routine runner, often logging ten mile per outing. But she began to notice a golf-sized lump on her foot. It became increasingly painful, so Pagnotta sought medical attention. Terri Akmann, in The Philadelphia Inquirer, chronicled the diagnosis and treatment that followed.
NORRISTOWN, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Meet Coatesville Opera Sensation Duane McDevitt

The Coatesville native and opera sensation is now part of the longest running play in the history of New York theater. Duane McDevitt’s robust performing career encompasses opera, operetta and musical theater. Some of his signature operatic roles include Papageno in The Magic Flute, Count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro and Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus. He’s performed across the United States and traveled to more than 100 countries with wife Michele McConnell, performing their duo act Opera on the High Seas and the acclaimed On a Classical Note aboard the ships of Regent Seven Seas and singing for two seasons in Switzerland.
COATESVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
easternpafootball.com

Coaching Jobs: Bishop Shanahan High School (Downingtown – District 1 – Class 4A)

Bishop Shanahan High School (Downingtown – District 1 – Class 4A) is looking for volunteers interested in coaching Varsity/JV. We are currently seeking WR/DB, OL/DL, and LB coaches. Experience is preferred. Must be able to acquire/present required clearances. Questions and resumes should be submitted to Bryan McKee at Bmckee5420@gmail.com or Gary Molineux at garytmolineux@gmail.com.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

