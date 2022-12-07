Read full article on original website
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Bam Margera, 'Jackass' Star From West Chester, In ICU With COVID: Report
Bam Margera, a West Chester native and former star of MTV's "Jackass," was hospitalized with pneumonia "complicated by" COVID-19, and has been placed on a ventilator, TMZ reports. Margera was admitted to a San Diego hospital "some time" before Thursday, Dec. 8 and that he's in the intensive care unit...
Ambler Teen Skates to Fame as Cast of Disney+ Spinoff ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’
The career of Ambler teen actor Maxwell Simkins can in no way be described as having skated on thin ice. He’s now a cast member of the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Alicia Vitarelli took a shot at covering his story for 6abc. Simkins — a veteran...
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Ambler actor stars in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'
The franchise stars 16-year-old Maxwell Simkins from Ambler, Montgomery County as Nick "The Stick" Ganz, in this new generation of stories based on the classic hockey film.
Norristown Woman Works Hard to Walk Again After Diagnosis of Rare Cancer of the Foot
Maria Pagnotta at MedEast Post-Op & Surgical offices in Ambler for Chris Mullin to see if she needs adjustments to her prosthetic. Thirty-five-year-old Maria Pagnotta’s medical mystery appeared harmless at first. The Norristown resident was a routine runner, often logging ten mile per outing. But she began to notice a golf-sized lump on her foot. It became increasingly painful, so Pagnotta sought medical attention. Terri Akmann, in The Philadelphia Inquirer, chronicled the diagnosis and treatment that followed.
Montgomery County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock. Lupin also described how, after attending Penn State, she earned a spot in...
fox29.com
Eagles 'A Philly Special Christmas' album sells out of vinyl, raises more than $100K for youth charity
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are still on a winning streak on the field, but they are also winning off the field in charitable endeavors. Earlier this year, Eagles linemen Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson announced they would release "A Philly Special Christmas" holiday album. The album proceeds are...
Meet the 11-year-old N.J. ballerina who will play Marie in the Philadelphia Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
She’s a young New Jersey girl with a big dream and this Christmas, it’s coming true. Brooke McAndrew, 11, of Mullica Hill, will perform as Marie in George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” for the Philadelphia Ballet, with performances starting on Friday at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Last Army-Navy Game in Philly for a While, but Tourism Officials Want More
After this weekend, the beloved Army-Navy Game won't return to Lincoln Financial Field until 2027, causing Philadelphia to miss out on millions of dollars in economic impact and tens of thousands of visitors annually, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Larry Needle, the executive director of PHL Sports, a division of...
Upper Perkiomen High School Grad Wins 2022 Legoland Title; Beating the Competition Was No Snap
Thayden Reinhart, 19, a graduate from Upper Perkiomen High School and resident of Pennsburg, clicked with the judges to earning the title of 2022 Master Model Builder at Legoland Discovery Center. In addition to bragging rights, the distinction earned him a position at the center, located within the Plymouth Meeting...
mainlinetoday.com
Meet Coatesville Opera Sensation Duane McDevitt
The Coatesville native and opera sensation is now part of the longest running play in the history of New York theater. Duane McDevitt’s robust performing career encompasses opera, operetta and musical theater. Some of his signature operatic roles include Papageno in The Magic Flute, Count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro and Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus. He’s performed across the United States and traveled to more than 100 countries with wife Michele McConnell, performing their duo act Opera on the High Seas and the acclaimed On a Classical Note aboard the ships of Regent Seven Seas and singing for two seasons in Switzerland.
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
December Birthday of Walt Disney Gives Local Elementary School Cause to Recall His Long-Ago Visit
Walt Disney, Hollywood visionary, was born Dec. 05, 1901, and the proximity of that date today recalls a unique local connection to the entertainment pioneer. Jake Rossen recounted the link for Mental Floss. The Walt Disney Elementary School in Levittown is, indeed, named for the famed filmmaker. It is one...
easternpafootball.com
Coaching Jobs: Bishop Shanahan High School (Downingtown – District 1 – Class 4A)
Bishop Shanahan High School (Downingtown – District 1 – Class 4A) is looking for volunteers interested in coaching Varsity/JV. We are currently seeking WR/DB, OL/DL, and LB coaches. Experience is preferred. Must be able to acquire/present required clearances. Questions and resumes should be submitted to Bryan McKee at Bmckee5420@gmail.com or Gary Molineux at garytmolineux@gmail.com.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Philly? It's rare that it becomes a reality
"White Christmases are certainly fairly rare in our area," the National Weather Service Mount Holly said.
Villanova Law School Divorce Attorney Brings Real-Life Stories to First Novel
Nancy Perpall, who used to be a critical care nurse, then a divorce lawyer, is now an author with her first novel, “Around Which All Things Bend,” writes Jay Heater for the Observer. She recalls her time transitioning from nurse to attorney when she would commute for three...
Phillymag.com
The Drama Around Turning the John Coltrane House Into a Philly Jazz Monument
Plans to turn the jazz legend’s crumbling former home into a museum are falling apart amid legal wrangling and infighting. Will this precious piece of Philly history survive?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Sixty-four...
We asked, you answered: WHYY audiences respond to ‘Stop and Frisk’ podcast
This story is from “Stop and Frisk,” a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Last month, WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting...
