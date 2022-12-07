ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, AR

CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
TEXARKANA, TX
67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6

Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana

The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
TEXARKANA, TX
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana

The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
TEXARKANA, TX
Enjoy Christmas Movies, Ice Skating and Santa in Downtown Texarkana Dec 17

Get ready for tons of Christmas fun at Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, December 17. There will be fun for the entire family. The fun will all start at 10 AM inside and outside the historic Perot Theatre. There will be an ice skating rink set up right in front of the Perot Theatre. The Skating Rink will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM and will cost $5 per skater.
TEXARKANA, TX
What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?

When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
ARKANSAS STATE
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana

You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
Atlanta, Texas Readies Hometown Christmas Parade and Fiesta Events

Ho Ho Hold on a minute, did that say Christmas Fiesta? Does that mean Christmas Fiesta Tacos? Stay calm and cross your fingers. Atlanta, Texas kicks off its Hometown Christmas celebration this Saturday (12/3) with the Christmas Parade, then next Saturday (12/10), don't miss the Christmas Fiesta. Parade Details:. This...
ATLANTA, TX
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup

The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
49 Arrested During Turkey Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 11/28

Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Texarkana, AR
