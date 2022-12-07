Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
The five fun-loving freaks in Undeath don’t take themselves too seriously. Frontman Alexander Jones is quick to call himself and his bandmates “dorks” and “drunk metal guys,” who all love smoking weed and rocking Crocs off stage. It’s a refreshing attitude, especially in a genre that’s historically come off as all cross-armed and scowling. But Jones, Matt Browning (drums), Kyle Beam (guitar), Jared Welch (guitar) and Tommy Wall (bass) definitely don’t joke around when it comes to their music. The burgeoning band plays some of the most intense, brutal, old-school death metal this side of Cannibal Corpse, while embracing the “party death metal band” tag that has become Undeath's calling card since it rose from the underground the past few years.
In educated, middle-class Jewish homes, it’s not uncommon for the kids to boast artistic passions and ambitions. To judge by Focus Features’ Armageddon Time and Universal’s The Fabelmans, two semi-autobiographical dramas from directors James Gray and Steven Spielberg, respectively, art is a thematic centerpiece, opening up a Pandora’s box of conflicting values. An array of pragmatic and moral dilemmas, stemming in part from the protagonists’ identity as Jews, is at the core of each film. Our protagonists and their family members are conversant in the outlier’s life, having experienced antisemitism. Many of their self-assessments, goals and responses to others emerge from...
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
Not so long ago, black women collectors of art were not a thing. Today, some of them are important influencers in the world of art, as they impact the industry through the works that they collect. They do so through the choices that they make, but also by how they acquire paintings, sculptures and more. Indeed, when someone like Denise Gardner mentions that she starts being interested in an artwork when she notices it on Instagram, it certainly gives ideas to other collectors. But today, we focus on Pamela Joyner and Charlotte Newman, two important art collectors with influence.
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
"The First Homosexuals" at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores how artists have interpreted non-heteronormative life throughout human history. Why it matters: As we live in a growing cultural war over LGBTQ+ art and literature, this exhibition sheds light on how long it has been a part of the public discourse, dating back centuries.
A guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette is going up for auction and is expected to sell for at least $84,000. The French monarch’s gift is being auctioned off at the auction house Aguttes in Paris and was believed to be originally gifted to the Marquise de La Rochelambert-Thévalles, daughter of Louis XV, in the early 1800s, before eventually being passed down through the family and preserved to this day by descendants.
