CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
Painting With Millie the Roo at Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park
Christmas has come to the ranch! Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park is having a painting party with Millie the Kangaroo this Saturday. December 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Jefferson, Texas. It's called "Painting With Millie," it's a girls painting party where you can enjoy the wild...
Atlanta Moves Hometown Christmas Fiesta Event To Sunday
Ho Ho Hold on another minute, you mean to tell me that Atlanta, Texas is moving the Hometown Christmas Fiesta event to Sunday instead of holding it Saturday as they originally planned? Yes, I believe that's what they're saying. Will there still be Christmas Fiesta Tacos? We hope so, but...
Harvest Distributes Food Boxes In Lafayette County, AR Wednesday Morning
Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to the road this week for the distribution of emergency food boxes for Lafayette County, Arkansas residents only, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The Distribution is scheduled to last until approximately 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. This will...
Parade, Shopping, Trains and Fun Downtown Texarkana Tonight Monday Dec 5
Get ready because it’s official, Christmas in Texarkana kicks off this evening Monday, December 5. There is a lot going on from a Christmas Market to a Christmas parade to trains. Christmas Market. Enjoy all the fun at the Christmas Market from 5 PM. to 7 PM at the...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6
Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
Another Great Company is Moving It’s Headquarters to Texarkana
Here's some fantastic news for the Texarkana area. As our town grows word is getting around that it's a pretty great place to live and work. It was recently announced that another big company will be moving its headquarters to TexAmericas Center. EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) is the newest Corporate...
Santa & Shopping Plus Fun Activities For The Kids Saturday in Wake Village
It's time to knock out the rest of your Christmas shopping and you can do that this Saturday at the Vault- Shabby and Chic Boutique in Wake Village from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. Bring the kids because there will be plenty to keep them entertained. One of a Kind...
Texarkana Arkansas Seach For Possible Suspect in Second Shooting Over The Weekend
A second shooting occurred on Sunday, December 4 in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of 24th Street around 3:28 PM in the afternoon. The call was about a teenager being shot. The victim was 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital and unfortunately died from his wounds.
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana
The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Enjoy Christmas Movies, Ice Skating and Santa in Downtown Texarkana Dec 17
Get ready for tons of Christmas fun at Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, December 17. There will be fun for the entire family. The fun will all start at 10 AM inside and outside the historic Perot Theatre. There will be an ice skating rink set up right in front of the Perot Theatre. The Skating Rink will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM and will cost $5 per skater.
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
Find Amazing Texarkana History at Twilight Tour of Calvary Cemetery
Looking for something a little different and fun this weekend? Learn about Texarkana's history with the final Twilight Tour of the year with the Texarkana Museum System. Take a stroll through Calvary Cemetery and learn about the early days of Texarkana. This Saturday, December 3 at 5 PM join in...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup
The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Watch For a New Traffic Light on Highway 82 in Bowie County
When you drive a route every day you get so used to it that you feel like you could drive it with your eyes closed well not really but you get the idea. If you travel on Highway 82 in Bowie County, keep your eyes open for a new traffic light.
You Can Help Children in The Texarkana Area Have a Great Christmas
It's hard to believe that some children might wake up Christmas morning with nothing, no stocking from Santa and no presents open. With the help of the Salvation Army's program that won't happen. and you have the chance to make a difference in a child's life. The holiday season is...
