Small Business Eager to Tap $51 Billion Embedded Finance Market
Small to midsized businesses (SMBs) often face a legion of challenges when attempting to process payments swiftly and securely. Incorrect invoices, insufficient cash reserves and late payments from customers or to vendors are just some of the obstacles SMBs tackle on a regular basis. Nearly one-third of organizations said they are often unable to pay vendors due to accounts payable (AP) or accounts receivable (AR) difficulties, and 60% of business owners worry about cash flows on a monthly basis as a result of these accounting problems.
appraisalbuzz.com
Q2 Negative Equity Increases Influence Home Equity Q3 Growth Year-to-Year
CoreLogic has released the Homeowner Equity Report (HER) for the third quarter of 2022. The report shows that U.S. homeowners with mortgages (which account for roughly 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 15.8% year over year, representing a collective gain of $2.2 trillion, for an average of $34,300 per borrower, since the third quarter of 2021.
appraisalbuzz.com
Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach Hire Casey Martin as Chief Revenue Officer
Casey Martin has joined Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach as chief revenue officer. Mortgage Coach is an automated borrower intelligence and retention system, while Mortgage Coach is a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations. Martin is an experienced sales and go-to-market leader with a...
Email marketing doesn't have to be complicated — small-business owners share 3 steps they took to get a campaign off the ground in no time
Davis Nguyen set up his email strategy — which brings in 75% of his clients — by researching competitors and coming up with a freebie for subscribers.
TechCrunch
MarginEdge lands $45M to give restaurants real-time spend data
As the global restaurant management software market is forecasted to reach $14.7 billion by 2030, startups are busy developing solutions to help restaurants grow and got some significant venture backing to go with it. Think OneOrder, TouchBistro, PreciTaste, ConverseNow, Fudo, Owner.com and even Chipotle, which is investing its own money into new restaurant technologies.
