ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime

Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
MINDEN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Victim reports car taken by acquaintance

Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected dealer arrested

A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
RUSTON, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD seeking 2 suspects after someone allegedly fires toward people in apartment complex

The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred Nov. 22. Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custody.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Minden male charged with stalking

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student arrested for dorm room burglary

A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita officials cracking down on theft of delivered packages

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests related to the theft of packages from residences. An investigation into unrelated instances of packages being stolen from residences has led to the arrests of Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams and Courtney McCurdy. The theft of...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on traffic stop

A Ruston man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a firearm. At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Parish Deputy S. Carr stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line of the roadway multiple times. While talking to the driver, Carr smelled suspected burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy