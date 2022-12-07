Read full article on original website
Car search outside Louisiana bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime
Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint.
Suspected dealer arrested
A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
NPD seeking 2 suspects after someone allegedly fires toward people in apartment complex
The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred Nov. 22. Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custody.
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
Student arrested for dorm room burglary
A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
Ouachita officials cracking down on theft of delivered packages
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests related to the theft of packages from residences. An investigation into unrelated instances of packages being stolen from residences has led to the arrests of Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams and Courtney McCurdy. The theft of...
Sterlington PD searching for suspect after security camera records attempted burglary
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person after a SimpliSafe camera recorded someone allegedly attempting to burglarize a truck. SPD posted on Facebook Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, a video of they say was an attempted burglary that...
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
Davidson then fled the scene during the traffic stop and came to a stop on Interstate 20 Service Road. He was placed under arrest and booked for Theft.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
Arrest warrants land West Monroe woman in jail for several drug offenses and other charges, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2022, around 10:30 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Austin Avenue in West Monroe, La. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the […]
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
Man arrested on traffic stop
A Ruston man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a firearm. At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Parish Deputy S. Carr stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line of the roadway multiple times. While talking to the driver, Carr smelled suspected burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
