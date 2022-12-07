In June 2022, Brokeree Solutions presented its first cross-server Social Trading. Six months later, the solution has a new version. What has changed?. Brokeree Solutions, an Estonia-based technology provider for brokers, renowned for its cutting-edge investment systems Social Trading and PAMM, is finishing 2022 with the new version of its flagship solution. In June 2022, the company presented a new Social Trading solution that empowers users to copy trades between different servers in real-time. Six months later, the product had an upgrade. What has changed?

1 DAY AGO