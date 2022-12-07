Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
FMLS 2022: Gavin White, CEO of Invast Global talks London, inclusiveness, data, execution quality
The Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 gathered the global trading industry at the Old Billingsgate on 21-23 November. It was an opportunity to meet old friends, new people, learn new trends and strike deals. We spoke with Gavin White, CEO of Invast Global, about the move into the United Kingdom,...
financefeeds.com
ATFX Connect deploys Lucera’s LumeFX for fast execution and tailored liquidity
ATFX Connect has integrated Lucera’s LumeFX platform and has reported a sharp increase in client satisfaction since the deployment of the low-latency infrastructure critical for better fill rates in FX trading. The switch to Lucera’s LumeFX technology has seen clients of the institutional arm of ATFX Group enjoying a...
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
financefeeds.com
IG adds stocks listed on Aquis Stock Exchange to its retail offering
“We aim to provide ambitious, self-directed individuals with unparalleled access to the world’s financial markets to help them reach their financial goals. We are thrilled to add AQSE stocks electronically as the latest in our ongoing expansion of our array of financial assets.”. IG Group’s dynamic trading and investing...
financefeeds.com
Payment firm MoonPay wins UK registration to offer crypto
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved the crypto operations of exchange and web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay, a key step for the British fintech’s ambitions to expand in the space. The registration comes after MoonPay spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its cryptoasset business. The Miami-based...
financefeeds.com
Stifel taps KX’s kdb+ for extreme data volume and velocity use cases
“In choosing KX, Stifel can now offer world-leading trading analytics and insights, ultimately equipping them with the technology and tools needed to trade with better risk controls and better price protection.”. Stifel Financial Corp has selected KX to enhance market data analytics and drive real-time decision-making. The full service brokerage...
financefeeds.com
Societe Generale joins Spectrum Markets as liquidity provider, market maker
Pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets has onboarded Societe Generale as its newest liquidity provider and market maker of newly issued financial instruments. As a member of Spectrum Markets, Societe Generale will enable its extensive network of financial institutions and brokers to offer their retail clients the opportunity to trade a series of daily constant leverage products and vanilla warrant products on Spectrum.
financefeeds.com
NinjaTrader wins Best Brokerage for Trading Futures award from Benzinga
“We are wholly dedicated to providing the most positive experience possible to our fast-growing community of engaged futures traders, from comprehensive support and educational tools, to accessible products, to powerful, easy-to-use technology.”. NinjaTrader Group was named Best Brokerage for Trading Futures for the third consecutive year at the Benzinga Global...
financefeeds.com
SGX FX volume crosses 4.0 million contracts in November
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) notched a healthy gain in its FX and derivatives volumes amid optimism on Asian economies and signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. Total FX futures volume on SGX stood at an all-time high of 4.0 million contracts in November,...
financefeeds.com
Brokeree Solutions releases a new version of its flagship Social Trading
In June 2022, Brokeree Solutions presented its first cross-server Social Trading. Six months later, the solution has a new version. What has changed?. Brokeree Solutions, an Estonia-based technology provider for brokers, renowned for its cutting-edge investment systems Social Trading and PAMM, is finishing 2022 with the new version of its flagship solution. In June 2022, the company presented a new Social Trading solution that empowers users to copy trades between different servers in real-time. Six months later, the product had an upgrade. What has changed?
financefeeds.com
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves conducted by Mazars Group
Crypto.com has released a proof-of-reserves page that allows users to audit its reserves to make sure the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform is solvent. This comes at a time when major crypto plyers are coming under greater scrutiny after the FTX fiasco. The audit was conducted by Mazars Group, a...
financefeeds.com
SteelEye hires Christopher Pennington as Chief Revenue Officer amid growth in US and APAC
“I am incredibly excited to be joining SteelEye at this critical point, as the firm expands in the US and eyes growth opportunities in APAC and beyond.”. SteelEye has appointed Christopher Pennington as Chief Revenue Officer to strengthen the compliance technology and data analytics firm’s customer engagement and commercial functions.
financefeeds.com
Unifimoney taps Apex to add crypto to multi-asset turnkey digital wealth management platform
“We took great care and time in choosing the brokerage platform needed to support what are some of the most heavily regulated financial companies in the world. Apex stood out with its deep market experience, broad product mix and robust compliance procedures as well as their understanding of and passion for credit unions and community banks.”
financefeeds.com
Former CEOs of New York Stock Exchange, Thomson Reuters and Instinet back institutional crypto startup Finery Markets
Several years ago two capital markets experts and blockchain enthusiasts — Ilia Drozdov and Konstantin Shulga — brainstormed solutions for what they saw as a fundamental problem for institutional adoption of crypto: execution quality and counterparty risk management. According to Crypto Trading Report 2022 by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, 67% of...
financefeeds.com
UK FCA seeks help to design and develop new disclosure rules for Packaged Retail Investments
The FCA is seeking views on when and in what format information can be delivered to consumers to ensure that what is provided is useful and supports the experience of buying a product. The FCA is also considering who should have responsibility for producing disclosure. The UK Financial Conduct Authority...
financefeeds.com
eSignus partners with Jelurida to integrate Ardor, Ignis and Nxt in HASHWallet Link
The blockchain and cybersecurity consultancy eSignus has finished the integration of the Ardor, Ignis and Nxt protocols into the hardware wallet HASHWallet Link. The blockchain and cybersecurity consultancy eSignus has finished the integration of the Ardor, Ignis and Nxt protocols into the hardware wallet HASHWallet Link. With this integration, HASHWallet becomes one of the first cold wallets that supports Ardor, allowing his large community to easily store, buy, sell and swap their $ARDR, $IGNIS and $NXT tokens.
financefeeds.com
Animoca Brands’ TinyTap to auction 2ns series of teacher-authored Publisher NFTs on Dec 15
Animoca Brands and its user-generated educational games subsidiary, TinyTap, will be auctioning the second series of teacher-authored Publisher NFTs on OpenSea starting at 19:00 (EST) on 15 December 2022. The second genesis auction of six TinyTap Publisher NFTs will run for 48 hours. Participation requires a crypto wallet supported by...
financefeeds.com
The Radix Engine Can Change DeFi Forever – Coverage from the RadFi Keynote Event
Radix, an industry-leading DeFi architecture network, sent shockwaves through the blockchain community with its December 8th keynote event. The CEO of Radix, Piers Ridyard, unveiled their latest technology, the Radix Engine and programming language Scrypto – custom-built for rapid and intuitive Web 3 development. Radix has presented these two...
