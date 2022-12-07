Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
financefeeds.com
NFA fines Gain Capital for deducting $3M from customer accounts
The US National Futures Association (NFA) has filed and settled enforcement actions against Gain Capital Group LLC, the largest retail FX broker in the United States. Gain Capital and its CEO Alexander Robert Bobinski were ordered to collectively pay a civil penalty of $700,000 for making changes to client accounts without permission. The industry self-regulatory organization said this action was against NFA Compliance Rule 2-43(a) (1), which prohibits forex dealers from adjusting customers’ orders to rectify certain situations that are beyond their control.
financefeeds.com
Bosonic launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement to further eliminate settlement risk
Bosonic has announced the go-live of Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) enables custodians to net settle on behalf...
financefeeds.com
Will SEC v Ripple end come too late for crypto industry in the United States?
SEC v. Ripple Labs has entertained the digital asset industry ever since being filed in 22 December 2020. Nearly two years in, both parties have addressed the court to pursue a summary judgment in order to avoid going to trial. The ruling will come at a time of intense pressure...
Fidelity gets Chinese regulatory approval for retail fund business
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fidelity International (FIL) has secured Chinese regulatory approval to conduct business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry. The China Securities Regulatory Commission granted a licence that enables the firm to offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
financefeeds.com
FCA fines three inter-dealer brokers for inadequate trade monitoring
Inter-dealer brokers BGC Brokers LP, GFI Brokers Limited, and GFI Securities Limited have been fined £4.77 million ($5.80 million) by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The London-based firms were hit by the regulatory penalty for their inability to properly implement the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) trade surveillance...
cryptopotato.com
SEC Cautions Companies to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Businesses
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still on the crypto warpath. Its latest edict is aimed at publically listed companies with any exposure to the asset class or industry. On Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance released a statement “regarding recent developments in crypto-asset markets.”
financefeeds.com
Binance.US drops Ethereum trading fees to zero
Binance.US, the US affiliate of the world’s largest crypto exchange, said it is eliminating fees on spot Ethereum trading for all customers. The move announced Wednesday effectively allows customers to trade the second biggest cryptocurrency for the US dollar, tether, USD Coin and BNB —or vice versa—without paying spot trading fees. Specifically, the exchange is expanding its zero-free policy to include ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD.
CoinTelegraph
SEC calls on firms to disclose exposure to crypto bankruptcies and risks
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued new guidance that could see publicly traded companies disclose their exposure to crypto assets. In a statement released on Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance said that the recent upheaval in the crypto asset market has “caused widespread disruption” and noted that companies may have disclosure obligations under federal securities laws to disclose whether these events could have an impact on their business.
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
financefeeds.com
IntraFi taps Broadridge to offer loans to costumers of brokers, advisors, and RIAs
“Broadridge’s partnership with IntraFi expands the availability of securities-based lending to previously underserved parts of the market — community and regional banks, independent broker-dealers, and unaffiliated advisors and RIAs.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has partnered with IntraFi to offer a streamlined securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms,...
financefeeds.com
Vantage to expand swap-free trading offering after savings of $1 million in gold XAUUSD
The swap-free product enhancement was designed to provide greater convenience for gold XAUUSD traders. Clients are not charged overnight fees when trading across all trading accounts, including on the Vantage App, regardless of trade size. Vantage’s swap-free gold XAUUSD trading has allowed traders to save nearly USD 1 million from...
First refugees arrive in empty Catalan villages under repopulation plan
Teacher Orwa Skafe, who fled Syria seven years ago, is among those given jobs and a home in attempt to revive rural areas
CoinTelegraph
Approach with caution: US banking regulator’s crypto warning
A United States banking industry regulator warned banks of the “emerging risks” of cryptocurrencies saying the sector should take a “cautious approach” and seek permission in some cases when engaging with crypto or crypto firms. Citing “dislocations” in the crypto market over 2022, the Office of...
kitco.com
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
Comments / 0