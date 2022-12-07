Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Through tears, Bearcats already looking toward future
NEW ORLEANS — The tears flowed fast and hard following Ruston’s 17-10 title game loss in the Division I Nonselect School championship game in Caesar’s Superdome.. So should hope for the future. No, the Bearcats didn’t win their first state championship since 1990. But they did play...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Furr, McAdams lead Lady Cougars to victory
Cedar Creek saw three players score in double figures as the Lady Cougars cruised to a 54-14 win over Calvin in the opening round of the Neill Killgore Memorial Tournament at the Brickhouse Thursday night. Allie Furr scored 16 points and added six steals, Lizzie McAdams added 14 points and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe
The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36. Airline suffered only its second loss of the...
NOLA.com
Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
ktalnews.com
Many pulls away from Union Parish to win third state tite
NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers outscored Union Parish 14-0 in the fourth quarter to win the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division III State Championship 35-13. The Tigers were led offensively by Tackett Curtis, who rushed 7 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns to win Most Outstanding Player. The USC commit added 7 tackles to tie for the team-lead with Ty Singleton.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats, Baugh look to tune out the noise as state title game approaches
Jerrod Baugh has been coaching high school football for more than two decades. And even the veteran, grizzled Ruston High Bearcats Boss is having to consciously work through all of the peripheral noise and non-football components surrounding this week’s state title game. Baugh and the top-seeded Bearcats leave this...
Homer Finishes As Division IV Nonselect State Runner Up
The Homer Pelicans finished as the Division IV Nonselect state runner-up on Thursday afternoon at the Ochsner's LHSAA State Prep Classic at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. The Pelicans ran into a stout Oak Grove defense that shut down the ground game. Also, the Pelicans' costly errors and penalties didn't help the situation. The Homer defense kept Oak Grove from running away with the state championship title. Key dual-sided offense and defensive players like Jamarquese Hampton, Gregory Williams, Walteze Champ, Andrevious Buggs kept the Pelicans in the game. Walteze Champ was announced as the Most Valuable Player for Homer.
lincolnparishjournal.com
A letter to the 2022 Bearcats
First and foremost, I would like to extend very heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you, whether players, coaches, staff, or admin for this football program that I have held dear ever since I walked the hallowed halls of Ruston High School over twenty years ago. Before anything else, I want to say thank you.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Broadcast information for state championship game
Ruston fans that will not be able to make the drive to the Superdome Friday night will still be able to experience the game. KXKZ 107.5 FM will be the audio home for the state championship contest, where play-by-play Kyle Roberts and color commentator Nick Brown will have the action live with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vanderbilt is coming … to town
It may not be Santa Claus, but it is still pretty exciting. Louisiana Tech will host SEC foe Vanderbilt tonight at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center in a Blue Out. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Karl Malone Court. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action.
New Orleans, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Destrehan High School football team will have a game with Ruston High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lincolnparishjournal.com
Community invited to send Bearcats off this morning
Community members are invited to watch the Ruston High School Bearcats leave for South Louisiana beginning at 9:15 a.m. The map above shows areas where community members are invited. The route in red is open for the public, with the staff encouraging fans to cheer the team onward from the Trenton Street area.
KNOE TV8
Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Ralph D. Tinsley
I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept my faith, II Timothy 4:7. Services for Mr. Ralph D Tinsley, age 99 of Ruston, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Rev. Paul Watts, Bro. Zach Yates and Katie Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Dec. 9. 4-6 p.m.: Christmas with Kappa Deltas...
KNOE TV8
Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
myarklamiss.com
Today’s Forecast – Thursday, December 8th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy and misty morning today, and rather warm too. Today, daytime highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, which again are well above the average for this time of year. Rather breezy conditions also continue throughout the day with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph, a gust of about 20 mph can’t be ruled out. Rain stays limited, but there is a slight chance for showers to develop overnight.
Comments / 0