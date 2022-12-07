ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Through tears, Bearcats already looking toward future

NEW ORLEANS — The tears flowed fast and hard following Ruston’s 17-10 title game loss in the Division I Nonselect School championship game in Caesar’s Superdome.. So should hope for the future. No, the Bearcats didn’t win their first state championship since 1990. But they did play...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Furr, McAdams lead Lady Cougars to victory

Cedar Creek saw three players score in double figures as the Lady Cougars cruised to a 54-14 win over Calvin in the opening round of the Neill Killgore Memorial Tournament at the Brickhouse Thursday night. Allie Furr scored 16 points and added six steals, Lizzie McAdams added 14 points and...
CALVIN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Heartbreak in the Big Easy

As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
RUSTON, LA
NOLA.com

Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston

Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
DESTREHAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Many pulls away from Union Parish to win third state tite

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers outscored Union Parish 14-0 in the fourth quarter to win the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division III State Championship 35-13. The Tigers were led offensively by Tackett Curtis, who rushed 7 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns to win Most Outstanding Player. The USC commit added 7 tackles to tie for the team-lead with Ty Singleton.
MANY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bearcats, Baugh look to tune out the noise as state title game approaches

Jerrod Baugh has been coaching high school football for more than two decades. And even the veteran, grizzled Ruston High Bearcats Boss is having to consciously work through all of the peripheral noise and non-football components surrounding this week’s state title game. Baugh and the top-seeded Bearcats leave this...
RUSTON, LA
Under The Radar NWLA

Homer Finishes As Division IV Nonselect State Runner Up

The Homer Pelicans finished as the Division IV Nonselect state runner-up on Thursday afternoon at the Ochsner's LHSAA State Prep Classic at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. The Pelicans ran into a stout Oak Grove defense that shut down the ground game. Also, the Pelicans' costly errors and penalties didn't help the situation. The Homer defense kept Oak Grove from running away with the state championship title. Key dual-sided offense and defensive players like Jamarquese Hampton, Gregory Williams, Walteze Champ, Andrevious Buggs kept the Pelicans in the game. Walteze Champ was announced as the Most Valuable Player for Homer.
HOMER, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

A letter to the 2022 Bearcats

First and foremost, I would like to extend very heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you, whether players, coaches, staff, or admin for this football program that I have held dear ever since I walked the hallowed halls of Ruston High School over twenty years ago. Before anything else, I want to say thank you.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Broadcast information for state championship game

Ruston fans that will not be able to make the drive to the Superdome Friday night will still be able to experience the game. KXKZ 107.5 FM will be the audio home for the state championship contest, where play-by-play Kyle Roberts and color commentator Nick Brown will have the action live with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vanderbilt is coming … to town

It may not be Santa Claus, but it is still pretty exciting. Louisiana Tech will host SEC foe Vanderbilt tonight at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center in a Blue Out. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Karl Malone Court. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action.
RUSTON, LA
High School Football PRO

New Orleans, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW ORLEANS, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Community invited to send Bearcats off this morning

Community members are invited to watch the Ruston High School Bearcats leave for South Louisiana beginning at 9:15 a.m. The map above shows areas where community members are invited. The route in red is open for the public, with the staff encouraging fans to cheer the team onward from the Trenton Street area.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Ralph D. Tinsley

I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept my faith, II Timothy 4:7. Services for Mr. Ralph D Tinsley, age 99 of Ruston, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Rev. Paul Watts, Bro. Zach Yates and Katie Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Weekend events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Dec. 9. 4-6 p.m.: Christmas with Kappa Deltas...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Today’s Forecast – Thursday, December 8th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy and misty morning today, and rather warm too. Today, daytime highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, which again are well above the average for this time of year. Rather breezy conditions also continue throughout the day with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph, a gust of about 20 mph can’t be ruled out. Rain stays limited, but there is a slight chance for showers to develop overnight.
WEST MONROE, LA

