Through tears, Bearcats already looking toward future
NEW ORLEANS — The tears flowed fast and hard following Ruston’s 17-10 title game loss in the Division I Nonselect School championship game in Caesar’s Superdome.. So should hope for the future. No, the Bearcats didn’t win their first state championship since 1990. But they did play...
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
A letter to the 2022 Bearcats
First and foremost, I would like to extend very heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you, whether players, coaches, staff, or admin for this football program that I have held dear ever since I walked the hallowed halls of Ruston High School over twenty years ago. Before anything else, I want to say thank you.
Furr, McAdams lead Lady Cougars to victory
Cedar Creek saw three players score in double figures as the Lady Cougars cruised to a 54-14 win over Calvin in the opening round of the Neill Killgore Memorial Tournament at the Brickhouse Thursday night. Allie Furr scored 16 points and added six steals, Lizzie McAdams added 14 points and...
Vanderbilt is coming … to town
It may not be Santa Claus, but it is still pretty exciting. Louisiana Tech will host SEC foe Vanderbilt tonight at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center in a Blue Out. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Karl Malone Court. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action.
Community invited to send Bearcats off this morning
Community members are invited to watch the Ruston High School Bearcats leave for South Louisiana beginning at 9:15 a.m. The map above shows areas where community members are invited. The route in red is open for the public, with the staff encouraging fans to cheer the team onward from the Trenton Street area.
Remembering Ralph D. Tinsley
I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept my faith, II Timothy 4:7. Services for Mr. Ralph D Tinsley, age 99 of Ruston, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Rev. Paul Watts, Bro. Zach Yates and Katie Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
Remembering James “JP” Parker
Funeral Services for James E. “J. P.” Parker will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston, LA, at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel of Ruston on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M.
GSU biology professor, students included in $670K NSF grant to increase pool of underrepresented minority researchers
Cancer doesn’t have to be cured if it can be stopped. That’s the approach Grambling State University Biology Professor Dr. Waneene C. Dorsey and a team of her students are taking with research they are currently conducting. And that research has resulted in a $670,204, three-year National Science...
Sip and stroll, holiday singalong occurring tonight
Downtown Ruston and Railroad Park often play host many community events that help bring Ruston closer together. This holiday season is no different, as the city of Ruston has created two holiday-themed events to help support its local businesses. Amy Stegall, Main Street director and community coordinator for the city...
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Dec. 9. 4-6 p.m.: Christmas with Kappa Deltas...
Student arrested for dorm room burglary
A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
Ongoing ‘Deck the Halls’ auction benefits Ruston Skatepark
Artists and designers in the Louisiana Tech School of Design (SOD) have created custom skate decks that are being auctioned online this week to support Ruston Skatepark. The Deck the Halls 2022 auction started Monday and ends at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The exhibition featuring the custom boards can be viewed at the F. Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center (TVAC) on the Tech campus.
Suspected dealer arrested
A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
Calhoun woman killed in one-vehicle crash
Calhoun- On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007...
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
