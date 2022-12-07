Read full article on original website
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
Through tears, Bearcats already looking toward future
NEW ORLEANS — The tears flowed fast and hard following Ruston’s 17-10 title game loss in the Division I Nonselect School championship game in Caesar’s Superdome.. So should hope for the future. No, the Bearcats didn’t win their first state championship since 1990. But they did play...
Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
Tigers stun Vandy on road
For the first time in school history, the Grambling State University men’s basketball program has picked up a pair of victories over Power 5 opponents in the same season. In November, the Tigers led from start to finish in a home win over Colorado. On Friday, Grambling State held off a last-second shot in a 64-62 victory over Vanderbilt at Historic Memorial Gymnasium.
State Champs: Destrehan captures D1 non-select title with 17-10 win over Ruston
Holding off Ruston in another nail-biter state title game, the Destrehan Wildcats won the Division I Non-Select championship Friday night at the Caesar's Superdome.
Bearcats, Baugh look to tune out the noise as state title game approaches
Jerrod Baugh has been coaching high school football for more than two decades. And even the veteran, grizzled Ruston High Bearcats Boss is having to consciously work through all of the peripheral noise and non-football components surrounding this week’s state title game. Baugh and the top-seeded Bearcats leave this...
A letter to the 2022 Bearcats
First and foremost, I would like to extend very heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you, whether players, coaches, staff, or admin for this football program that I have held dear ever since I walked the hallowed halls of Ruston High School over twenty years ago. Before anything else, I want to say thank you.
High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe
The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36. Airline suffered only its second loss of the...
Homer falls in Division IV Non-Select Final
Turnovers were the story for Homer in their second-straight trip to the Superdome. Oak Grove took a 10-0 lead into the locker room, capitalizing on a turnover on downs on the Pelicans first drive and an interception late in the first half. The Tigers scored a touchdown late in the...
New Orleans, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Community invited to send Bearcats off this morning
Community members are invited to watch the Ruston High School Bearcats leave for South Louisiana beginning at 9:15 a.m. The map above shows areas where community members are invited. The route in red is open for the public, with the staff encouraging fans to cheer the team onward from the Trenton Street area.
Remembering Ralph D. Tinsley
I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept my faith, II Timothy 4:7. Services for Mr. Ralph D Tinsley, age 99 of Ruston, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston with Rev. Paul Watts, Bro. Zach Yates and Katie Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Union Christian Academy closes for grades 7-12 due to high number of illnesses
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Union Christian Academy in Farmerville cancelled classes Wednesday for grades 7-12. The staff made the decision on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The decision was due to a high number of students experiencing flu-like symptoms and absences. Elementary grades remained in session while the staff deep cleaned around the high school building on Dec. 7.
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.
GSU biology professor, students included in $670K NSF grant to increase pool of underrepresented minority researchers
Cancer doesn’t have to be cured if it can be stopped. That’s the approach Grambling State University Biology Professor Dr. Waneene C. Dorsey and a team of her students are taking with research they are currently conducting. And that research has resulted in a $670,204, three-year National Science...
