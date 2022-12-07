Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected dealer arrested
A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
KTBS
Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime
Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
Car search outside Louisiana bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on traffic stop
A Ruston man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a firearm. At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Parish Deputy S. Carr stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line of the roadway multiple times. While talking to the driver, Carr smelled suspected burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
cenlanow.com
Arrest warrants land West Monroe woman in jail for several drug offenses and other charges, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2022, around 10:30 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Austin Avenue in West Monroe, La. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the passenger, 36-year-old Zerrae M. Pratt.
cenlanow.com
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of a vehicle. Once police arrived at the establishment, they made contact with the suspect, 42-year-old William Anthony Delahoussaye III, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Lexus vehicle.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
Natchitoches Times
NPD seeking 2 suspects after someone allegedly fires toward people in apartment complex
The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred Nov. 22. Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custody.
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman charged for unauthorized entry
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach woman Thursday after she allegedly entered a home without permission. Deputies responded to a Drake Road residence in the early morning hours Thursday regarding the illegal entry. The victims told deputies they heard someone knocking on the door and when they opened it, Shameika Crew pushed her way past them and searched their residence looking for her children. They stated Crew went under their house searching for the children as well as threw items around in the yard.
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
KNOE TV8
Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
KNOE TV8
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
Former cop sentenced to prison for beating and cover-up
The former police officer admitted that he kicked a man in the face, even though the victim had surrendered to other officers.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested for dorm room burglary
A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
