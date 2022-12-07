The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach woman Thursday after she allegedly entered a home without permission. Deputies responded to a Drake Road residence in the early morning hours Thursday regarding the illegal entry. The victims told deputies they heard someone knocking on the door and when they opened it, Shameika Crew pushed her way past them and searched their residence looking for her children. They stated Crew went under their house searching for the children as well as threw items around in the yard.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO