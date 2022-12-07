ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected dealer arrested

A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime

Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
MINDEN, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on traffic stop

A Ruston man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a firearm. At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Parish Deputy S. Carr stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line of the roadway multiple times. While talking to the driver, Carr smelled suspected burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of a vehicle. Once police arrived at the establishment, they made contact with the suspect, 42-year-old William Anthony Delahoussaye III, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Lexus vehicle.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Victim reports car taken by acquaintance

Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Minden male charged with stalking

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
MINDEN, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD seeking 2 suspects after someone allegedly fires toward people in apartment complex

The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred Nov. 22. Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custody.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman charged for unauthorized entry

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach woman Thursday after she allegedly entered a home without permission. Deputies responded to a Drake Road residence in the early morning hours Thursday regarding the illegal entry. The victims told deputies they heard someone knocking on the door and when they opened it, Shameika Crew pushed her way past them and searched their residence looking for her children. They stated Crew went under their house searching for the children as well as threw items around in the yard.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student arrested for dorm room burglary

A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
GRAMBLING, LA

