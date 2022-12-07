Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
A letter to the 2022 Bearcats
First and foremost, I would like to extend very heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you, whether players, coaches, staff, or admin for this football program that I have held dear ever since I walked the hallowed halls of Ruston High School over twenty years ago. Before anything else, I want to say thank you.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Through tears, Bearcats already looking toward future
NEW ORLEANS — The tears flowed fast and hard following Ruston’s 17-10 title game loss in the Division I Nonselect School championship game in Caesar’s Superdome.. So should hope for the future. No, the Bearcats didn’t win their first state championship since 1990. But they did play...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Community invited to send Bearcats off this morning
Community members are invited to watch the Ruston High School Bearcats leave for South Louisiana beginning at 9:15 a.m. The map above shows areas where community members are invited. The route in red is open for the public, with the staff encouraging fans to cheer the team onward from the Trenton Street area.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers stun Vandy on road
For the first time in school history, the Grambling State University men’s basketball program has picked up a pair of victories over Power 5 opponents in the same season. In November, the Tigers led from start to finish in a home win over Colorado. On Friday, Grambling State held off a last-second shot in a 64-62 victory over Vanderbilt at Historic Memorial Gymnasium.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering James “JP” Parker
Funeral Services for James E. “J. P.” Parker will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston, LA, at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel of Ruston on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Sip and stroll, holiday singalong occurring tonight
Downtown Ruston and Railroad Park often play host many community events that help bring Ruston closer together. This holiday season is no different, as the city of Ruston has created two holiday-themed events to help support its local businesses. Amy Stegall, Main Street director and community coordinator for the city...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Friday, Dec. 9. 4-6 p.m.: Christmas with Kappa Deltas...
NOLA.com
Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
New Orleans, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Destrehan High School football team will have a game with Ruston High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vanderbilt is coming … to town
It may not be Santa Claus, but it is still pretty exciting. Louisiana Tech will host SEC foe Vanderbilt tonight at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center in a Blue Out. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Karl Malone Court. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe
The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36. Airline suffered only its second loss of the...
KNOE TV8
Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
Homer Finishes As Division IV Nonselect State Runner Up
The Homer Pelicans finished as the Division IV Nonselect state runner-up on Thursday afternoon at the Ochsner's LHSAA State Prep Classic at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. The Pelicans ran into a stout Oak Grove defense that shut down the ground game. Also, the Pelicans' costly errors and penalties didn't help the situation. The Homer defense kept Oak Grove from running away with the state championship title. Key dual-sided offense and defensive players like Jamarquese Hampton, Gregory Williams, Walteze Champ, Andrevious Buggs kept the Pelicans in the game. Walteze Champ was announced as the Most Valuable Player for Homer.
ktalnews.com
Many pulls away from Union Parish to win third state tite
NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers outscored Union Parish 14-0 in the fourth quarter to win the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division III State Championship 35-13. The Tigers were led offensively by Tackett Curtis, who rushed 7 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns to win Most Outstanding Player. The USC commit added 7 tackles to tie for the team-lead with Ty Singleton.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Filming a Movie in Natchitoches
When a small town big shot goes after the deed to her family’s bar, a bartender takes extreme measures to keep it. I sat down to talk with Writer, Director and Producer Matthew Yerby to talk about filming in Natchitoches Parish for the movie: The Dirty South, which has signed distribution agreements with Bleiberg Entertainment and Cinedigm.
opso.net
Meet Cadeyn Williams
Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ongoing ‘Deck the Halls’ auction benefits Ruston Skatepark
Artists and designers in the Louisiana Tech School of Design (SOD) have created custom skate decks that are being auctioned online this week to support Ruston Skatepark. The Deck the Halls 2022 auction started Monday and ends at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The exhibition featuring the custom boards can be viewed at the F. Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center (TVAC) on the Tech campus.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The Great Christmas Festival Lie
There are numerous childhood memories woven into the holiday fabric of the Natchitoches Christmas Festival. Whether it was marching with my Weaver Elementary French class in the long forgotten Children’s Parade, turning blue in the thirty degree weather or drinking a thermos of hot chocolate and eating homemade sandwiches with my siblings, it was always pure Christmas magic.
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
Comments / 0