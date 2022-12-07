The Homer Pelicans finished as the Division IV Nonselect state runner-up on Thursday afternoon at the Ochsner's LHSAA State Prep Classic at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. The Pelicans ran into a stout Oak Grove defense that shut down the ground game. Also, the Pelicans' costly errors and penalties didn't help the situation. The Homer defense kept Oak Grove from running away with the state championship title. Key dual-sided offense and defensive players like Jamarquese Hampton, Gregory Williams, Walteze Champ, Andrevious Buggs kept the Pelicans in the game. Walteze Champ was announced as the Most Valuable Player for Homer.

