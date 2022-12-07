ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

KTBS

Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime

Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected dealer arrested

A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Victim reports car taken by acquaintance

Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects accused of stealing tv from carport; one suspect allegedly provides fake name, police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD seeking 2 suspects after someone allegedly fires toward people in apartment complex

The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred Nov. 22. Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custody.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
CALHOUN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80

30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA

