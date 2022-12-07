Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Minden police stop man for speeding, find weapon used in crime
Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets. Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
Car search outside Louisiana bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspected dealer arrested
A Texas man alleged to have been selling marijuana from his Ruston apartment has been arrested. The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a Kennon Lane apartment Sunday morning. Dominik D. Calhoun, 19, of Freeport, Texas, was taken into custody on arrest warrants for two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Law—Drug Free Zone.
Monroe Police identify suspect in Park Avenue shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the suspect is Scyler Miller and he is wanted for two counts of Attempted Second-Degree […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
Arrest warrants land West Monroe woman in jail for several drug offenses and other charges, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2022, around 10:30 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Austin Avenue in West Monroe, La. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the […]
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves woman injured; driver jailed
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street and Winnsboro Road. North of the intersection, officers found a Black female victim on the ground in the right-hand lane.. The victim was unconscious and suffered […]
Monroe Police Department apprehend Monroe man carrying stolen Ace Hardware items
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Monroe Police Department took 47-year-old Robert Goston into custody. The arrest took place around 3:06 AM on Dilling Street in Monroe, LA. Prior to the arrest, officers were given security footage from the keyholder of Ace Hardware after a burglary occurred at the establishment. Authorities saw […]
3 suspects accused of stealing tv from carport; one suspect allegedly provides fake name, police say
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched […]
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of […]
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
Natchitoches Times
NPD seeking 2 suspects after someone allegedly fires toward people in apartment complex
The Natchitoches Police Department has identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as additional suspects in the shooting that occurred Nov. 22. Hill is wanted for five counts of attempted second degree murder and Coley is wanted for five counts of principle to second degree murder and one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent of legal custody.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet […]
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before […]
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
Comments / 0