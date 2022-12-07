ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting

Overnight weather forecast 12-10-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3uG1OD2. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3W4PAQb. Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists. Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FHOGUr. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOUB

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu

ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
newyorkbeacon.com

Columbus to Pay $440K to Injured Man Cop Slammed to the Ground for Traffic Citation, Reopening His Wounds After Surgery

Columbus, Ohio, has reached a deal to pay a settlement to a Black man violently arrested in 2018 for an unpaid traffic ticket. Attorneys for the city and Cameryn Standifer made the agreement as a jury deliberated the outcome of a federal civil trial in late November. Standifer’s lawyers said that when Columbus Police officer Brandon Harmon slammed him, it exacerbated their client’s injuries from a car accident three months before, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year

A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday. Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.
ASHVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

