NBC4 Columbus
One critical after central Hilltop shooting
One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Morning...
Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Firefighters 4 Kids annual toy drive is a community staple and festive event that NBC4 and central Ohioans look forward to every year. Firefighters 4 Kids continues to serve thousands of families and even more kids every year as hundreds came through CAS Saturday for the 44th NBC4 Firefighters 4 […]
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police searching for suspect in I-70 shooting
Overnight weather forecast 12-10-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3uG1OD2. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3W4PAQb. Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists. Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FHOGUr. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s...
cwcolumbus.com
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
WOUB
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu
ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. has highest number of distracted driving crashes in southern Ohio
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Ross County has the highest number of crashes involving distracted drivers in southern Ohio. Since 2017, the patrol reports that over 620 vehicle crashes have occurred in the county. In 2022 alone, there have been 40 vehicle accidents, one...
Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s security cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New security cameras are being installed at a west Columbus apartment complex city leaders have deemed a nuisance. The Wedgewood Village Apartments have a years-long history of violent crime, and now Columbus police will have access to the security feed and be able to watch the apartments in real-time. “This didn’t […]
newyorkbeacon.com
Columbus to Pay $440K to Injured Man Cop Slammed to the Ground for Traffic Citation, Reopening His Wounds After Surgery
Columbus, Ohio, has reached a deal to pay a settlement to a Black man violently arrested in 2018 for an unpaid traffic ticket. Attorneys for the city and Cameryn Standifer made the agreement as a jury deliberated the outcome of a federal civil trial in late November. Standifer’s lawyers said that when Columbus Police officer Brandon Harmon slammed him, it exacerbated their client’s injuries from a car accident three months before, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
WLWT 5
Gov. DeWine announces rollout of body cameras for Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. ODNR officers are certified peace officers who are required to enforce all laws and statutes of...
Dark web mushroom dealers tracked by Ohio drug task force, millions in crypto seized
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A drug dealing operation that sold psychedelic mushrooms nationwide just had its leader sentenced in federal court in Columbus, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said Wednesday. James Verl Barlow, 45, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
columbusunderground.com
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
WOUB
Woman attacked by three dogs in Vinton County still in recovery while the dogs’ owners head towards a trial
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A 64-year-old cyclist was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County at the end of October. A month and a half later, she is now on the long road of recovery, having had one leg amputated above the knee, meanwhile, the owners of the dogs are headed to court to face misdemeanor charges.
4th grader accused of bringing gun into elementary school in Ashville
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fourth grade student in Ashville was reportedly removed from school after he brought a handgun in his backpack on Thursday. Teays Valley’s Walnut Elementary School Principal Greg Kovack sent a letter to parents saying that the boy told other students that he had a gun. One of the students reportedly alerted a staff member.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
