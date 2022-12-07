Read full article on original website
Related
cryptogazette.com
Inventor of Media Player iPod Builds New Hardware Crypto Wallet With Ledger
It’s just been revealed that some new juicy hardware is on its way to us. CHeck out the latest reports about an important partnership between iPod creator and Ledger. Accoridnjg to the latest reports, there a new hardware crypto wallet designed by the inventor of Apple’s iconic iPod is reportedly coming onto the market.
nftplazas.com
Ledger Causes a Stir with New NFT Friendly ‘Stax’ Wallet
Undisputed champion of the hardware wallet, Ledger, has unveiled ‘Stax,’ its brand-new, NFT friendly device. Allowing collectors to securely store their beloved assets on the latest must-have piece of crypto-kit. For its next generation high-security hardware wallet, Ledger has gone all out in terms of usability and style....
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
iPhone Flip concept shows a gorgeous foldable iPhone from every angle
The latest renders of the rumored iPhone Flip suggest a 2023 release and a familiar foldable clamshell phone design.
pocketnow.com
Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
Gear Patrol
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. It was a surprisingly eventful week on the gadget front. There were rumors that Nothing's smartphone is going to finally come to the U.S. If you search for something in Google Search on desktop, the results now continuously scroll. Gear Patrol published a deep dive (literally) on the Apple Watch Ultra. And Apple Music got a new karaoke feature.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Audeze Releases New Wireless Gaming Headset For PCs & Consoles
Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life. Los Angeles, CA, December 8th, 2022 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life.
dailycoin.com
Tether (USDT): A Giant With Feet of Clay?
The world’s biggest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), ranks third in the Pantheon of Crypto with over $65.5 billion market value. But while its status shines bright, the reputation of Tether lurks in the murky waters. For years, Tether Limited, the company behind the world’s most widely used stablecoin, failed to...
dailycoin.com
DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live
DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications to everyone, has officially activated the much-anticipated Grand Central hard fork on its network at 01 AM EST on Thursday, December 8th on Block Height 2,479,000. The Grand Central hard fork is one of...
dailycoin.com
3 Best Cryptos to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in December 2022: ENJ, IMPT and ORBN
It’s been a tough year for many crypto projects, and so investors would do well to reassess which of their investments still looks destined for success. Both ENJ and IMPT are making a lot of lists of high-potential projects, but there’s a newcomer that generates the most buzz. Orbeon Protocol is now in the second phase of its presale — with tokens available for just $0.0302, a 655% increase — and is a special investment opportunity.
dailycoin.com
.minic DID Available for Minting, Mimic Shhans Wins Community Voting on KEY3.id
KEY3.id, a Decentralized Naming System based on the Ethereum chain initiated Blue-Chip NFT bound domain name voting campaign on December 5th and generated great social buzz in many Blue-Chip NFT communities. After 4 days of intense competition, Mimic Shhans community ranks top with 1059 votes, making .mimic DID available for minting immediately.
dailycoin.com
Winamp Media Player for Windows Returns with Added Music NFTs
The classic media player prominently featured in the early days of the internet, Winamp, returns with a new version. But there’s a twist – Winamp decided to dive into the world of Web3 by adding support for music NFTs. Winamp in Web3: Can OG Player Disrupt the Music...
dailycoin.com
DappRadar’s Latest Industry Report Highlights Resilience in Blockchain Activity Against FTX Collapse
Latest dapp industry report by DappRadar, the global dapp store, highlights the strong resilience of the blockchain industry that was hampered by a series of negative events over the last month, including the collapse of the FTX exchange and a rise in hacks, scams and exploits related to the decentralized finance industry.
dailycoin.com
Polygon Announces Another Collaboration: Starbucks Rewards Loyalty Program
Polygon will host Starbucks’ loyalty program, Starbucks Odyssey, on Polygon. The program provides customers with an interactive engagement called a Journey. Customers will earn points for participating in the Journey, and engagement is tied to in-store purchases. Upon completion, their participation will earn them a Starbucks Odyssey “Journey Stamp”...
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
Gizmodo
Carl Pei Want to Bring a Nothing Phone to the U.S.
The jokes really write themselves as far as the fledgling phone company Nothing is concerned. So far, the famed maker of the LED-backed Phone has kept up in the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets and has had nothing to show for the U.S. or Canada, at least as far as its phone business is concerned. Now, the company said consumers on the other side of the Atlantic may get to see if all the hype was real... or a whole lot of nothing.
ZDNet
My favorite Android phone can do things my iPhone can't, and it just got a massive upgrade
I like all things Apple, especially my iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's in my hand most of my waking hours. But I still use an Android phone. Because it can do things my iPhone can't do. My previous favorite Android phone was the Ulefone Armor 9. I've been using this...
Comments / 0