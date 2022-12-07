ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Bake Off's Sandro Farmhouse reacts to fans thirsting for him online

Sandro Farmhouse was a runner-up in this year’s Great British Bake Off, but he was certainly a winner when it came to the nation’s hearts. Now, the 30-year-old nanny and fitness fanatic has revealed how he has coped with his fame from the tent. Sandro shared (via Metro):...
digitalspy.com

Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan announces UK tour dates

The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan has announced that he is going on tour across the UK in 2023. After two successful sold-out shows at The O2 arena, the comedian will now go on a huge tour across the UK called the 'Black British Takeover Tour'. The tour will feature...
Mashed

Former GBBO Host Sandi Toksvig Is Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Sandi Toksvig, the former fan-favorite "Great British Bake Off" host, was hospitalized in Australia according to a Twitter announcement on Saturday evening. The British comedian, who co-hosted GBBO with Noel Fielding on seasons eight through ten of the popular baking competition, was in the middle of her Australian and New Zealand live tours.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....

BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.

