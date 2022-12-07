Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster's Joe Lycett responds to claims he's taking over Bake Off hosting job after Matt Lucas quits
The Great British Bake Off will not be co-hosted by comedian Joe Lycett, it seems. After three series presenting the Channel 4 show alongside Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas has given up his job due to an increasingly tricky schedule, so unsurprisingly, rumours are flying around regarding his replacement. Appearing on...
digitalspy.com
Bake Off's Sandro Farmhouse reacts to fans thirsting for him online
Sandro Farmhouse was a runner-up in this year’s Great British Bake Off, but he was certainly a winner when it came to the nation’s hearts. Now, the 30-year-old nanny and fitness fanatic has revealed how he has coped with his fame from the tent. Sandro shared (via Metro):...
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan announces UK tour dates
The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan has announced that he is going on tour across the UK in 2023. After two successful sold-out shows at The O2 arena, the comedian will now go on a huge tour across the UK called the 'Black British Takeover Tour'. The tour will feature...
Former GBBO Host Sandi Toksvig Is Hospitalized With Pneumonia
Sandi Toksvig, the former fan-favorite "Great British Bake Off" host, was hospitalized in Australia according to a Twitter announcement on Saturday evening. The British comedian, who co-hosted GBBO with Noel Fielding on seasons eight through ten of the popular baking competition, was in the middle of her Australian and New Zealand live tours.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Royal Commentator Says Meghan Markle Won’t Be ‘Successful’ at Getting Americans to ‘Feel Bad for Her’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of a new Netflix docuseries. One royal commentator doesn't think the series will improve Meghan's image.
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
This Is Why the Original Director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Quit the Project
The hotly anticipated series will be released next month.
Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
HelloGiggles
Former Royal Security Official Reveals Meghan Markle Faced “Very Real” Threats in UK
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle felt unwelcome in the United Kingdom throughout her courtship and engagement to Prince Harry and during the birth of their eldest, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To this day, the couple is vocal about the fears and anxieties that come with returning to Britain soil...
Meghan Markle 'Racist' Tweet Lands Prince Harry Author in Hot Water
Royal commentator Angela Levin has come under fire online after she tweeted, "look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
The Princess of Wales debuted a new brooch on Remembrance Sunday, leading social-media users to vent frustration as Britain experiences a cost-of-living crisis.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
