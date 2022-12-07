ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Kolink Inspire K8 PC case

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPBQl_0jaH3YrX00

The Kolink K8 is a straightforward PC case. It's a fairly nondescript box with space for your precious PC components, plenty of ventilation, and room for expansion. It does offer a little aesthetic flair with a snazzy RGB strip down the front of the case, matching the cuboid pattern on its front, and the cut-out on top is a little more exciting than most (though frightfully does away with any sort of dust filtering for it).

Our budget case group test

Kolink Inspire K8 - Interesting but underwhelming
Aerocool Hive - Keep it cool
Aerocool Zauron - The budget case champ
Kolink Inspire K11 - Look, a proper fan
Bitfenix Nova - Storage galore and nothing more
Kolink Nimbus - Styling on a budget
Aerocool Tomahawk - Good but not good enough

Generally, though, this is a safe bet.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. Like I say, there's plenty of compatibility here for building your PC inside this without hitting any pain points, and when it comes to cooling options there are lots of spaces for fans and radiators. That includes up to three 120mm fans in the front, two in the top, and one in the rear.

Though there is only a single 120mm RGB fan pre-installed in this machine, and it's powered by a SATA connection so the RPM cannot be controlled by the user. That's better than a molex-powered fan in my opinion, but not much better. Since this case is quite so well ventilated it does actually do a fairly good job of keeping temperatures down to a relatively low number, but I feel it could be mightily improved with another fan or two. That does mean throwing more money at it, however.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCrIq_0jaH3YrX00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7d4o_0jaH3YrX00

(Image credit: Future)

Cheap case airflow test

The main ingredient for an impressive PC case is airflow, but you'd be surprised by just how many case designs don't get this quite right. Ideally, we want our case to draw in cool air from a handful of high flow intake fans at the front, over our PC's components, then out the exhaust. Cheap cases, however, don't always come with the ideal number of fans for this optimal setup, so it's extra important to find one that is smartly designed to work with limited cooling potential.

To test the thermal properties of these six cheap cases, I built a PC into each of them. Then I ran a handful of benchmarks to put the CPU and GPU under day-to-day stress and collated the average results into this graph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GzQ1_0jaH3YrX00

(Image credit: Future)
Inspire K8 specs

Size: Mid-tower
2.5-inch bays: 4 max
3.5-inch bays: 2 max
Max GPU length: 300mm
Max fan support: 6 x 120mm
Lighting: Fan and front
Side panel: Yes, glass
Front panel: Power, reset, audio, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0
Price: £40

There's space for a pair of 3.5-inch drives and two 2.5-inch drives, or up to four 2.5-inch drives, in total.

The PSU is hidden by a shroud, which conveniently has a cutout if, for whatever reason, you really want to show off that PSU's label. The shroud keeps your cables out of sight, anyways, though I will admit I didn't stick to stuffing cables neatly during testing.

I did run into one issue with this case worth mentioning, though. Since there's no CPU cable cutout in the motherboard tray, which is fairly odd in itself, I had to run that right the way across my build. It looks quite bad as a result. That wouldn't be an issue for a case without a glass side panel, but this has one, a tempered glass side panel in fact, so it's easy to see that this case is a bit of a mess on the inside.

Where the Kolink struggles, then, is in the fact that it's not quite a match for other cases I've tested in terms of value or features. It's cheap, but not the cheapest. And it's cool, but not the coolest. The defining features of the Inspire K8 don't quite do enough to separate it from the crowd of others vying for your small quantity of cash, and a few slip-ups keep it from budget greatness. If I had to choose, I'd definitely pick the Aerocool Zauron before this, and the Zauron is actually quite a bit cheaper.

Our group test: A budget PC case is a great way to trim costs on your next PC build, yet many of the brands we're used to seeing in the top case round-ups aren't anywhere near cheap enough for what we're after. That's why I asked our friends at Overclockers UK if it would lend us its cheapest cases to see which is worth your small pile of coins, and of the seven cases they sent my way, I made my conclusions.

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends

Nvidia may finally admit its major mistake with the RTX 4080

Nvidia’s latest GPU, the RTX 4080, has not been the smash-hit Nvidia may have been hoping for. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia may be eager to change that. According to a new report, Nvidia may be on the cusp of giving the RTX 4080 a much-needed price adjustment. Will that help it compete against the more reasonably priced AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
pocketnow.com

Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
TechSpot

Colorful RTX 4070 Ti listing confirms GPU is a rebranded RTX 4080 12GB

What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.
CBS News

Thursday surprise: The Sony PS5 video game console is in stock at Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're hoping to put a Sony PlayStation 5 under the Christmas tree this year (or just grab a new...
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK

It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to abate. While the PS5 restock situation has improved in recent months ahead of the Christmas rush, it’s still rare to find a console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the PS5 in a bundle, though we have spotted...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy