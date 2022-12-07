ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Aerocool Hive PC case

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsBbj_0jaH3GDh00

This is the Aerocool Hive, a budget case that sits at the very edge of what I'd deem cheap enough for consideration in our budget PC case group test. It just sneaks in there in this configuration at $77/£50, which comes with three fans in total (1 x 120mm and 2 x 140mm) fans. This is the only budget case I checked out with 140mm fans, in fact.

Our budget case group test

Kolink Inspire K8 - Interesting but underwhelming
Aerocool Hive - Keep it cool
Aerocool Zauron - The budget case champ
Kolink Inspire K11 - Look, a proper fan
Bitfenix Nova - Storage galore and nothing more
Kolink Nimbus - Styling on a budget
Aerocool Tomahawk - Good but not good enough

There are also cheaper variants, such as one with four fans total (4 x 120mm) for a little less cash, and a much cheaper option with just one included fan (1 x 120mm).

Let's just say you have options here if you like the vibes this case is bringing.

The Hive is absolutely a front-runner for the top budget PC case in my opinion. It brings a smart and flexible layout, one not dissimilar to the Aerocool Zauron , yet the inclusion of some fairly sizeable fans at a decent price helps make for a case that's ready to go out of the box. You needn't add anything to this case to make for a great gaming PC, and one that runs plenty cool enough, too.

These three fans are surprisingly not powered by Molex adapters. But no, they're not PWM or DC plugs for your motherboard either. They're powered by individual SATA connections, which is a neater solution as you're likely to already have lots of those going free on your PSU. This does mean you have to bear with the set RPMs on offer, but since the two front fans are 140mm in size they don't have to run as fast or as loud to deliver good cooling potential.

And that they do, with our test PC posting by far the most consistently low temperatures while installed inside the Aerocool Hive.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRlYY_0jaH3GDh00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwnhM_0jaH3GDh00

(Image credit: Future)

Cheap case airflow test

The main ingredient for an impressive PC case is airflow, but you'd be surprised by just how many case designs don't get this quite right. Ideally, we want our case to draw in cool air from a handful of high flow intake fans at the front, over our PC's components, then out the exhaust. Cheap cases, however, don't always come with the ideal number of fans for this optimal setup, so it's extra important to find one that is smartly designed to work with limited cooling potential.

To test the thermal properties of these six cheap cases, I built a PC into each of them. Then I ran a handful of benchmarks to put the CPU and GPU under day-to-day stress and collated the average results into this graph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GzQ1_0jaH3GDh00

(Image credit: Future)
Hive specs

Size: Mid-tower
2.5-inch bays: 3 max
3.5-inch bays: 2 max
Max GPU length: 317mm
Max fan support: 8 x 120mm
Lighting: Fans
Side panel: Yes, glass
Front panel: Power, reset, audio, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0
Price: $77/£50

Looking past the gluttony of fans and there's a decently-built case underneath. There are still some signs that this is clearly a very cheap case, such as the single-use PCIe slot covers and cheap metal construction, but actually the tempered glass side panel looks great and there's a quality PSU shroud to hide your cables under.

There is one less SSD slot on the Hive than the Zauron, and you can only fit slightly shorter GPUs in the Hive, by a whole 8mm. However, you can actually fit two more fans on top of the PSU shroud in the Hive, which bumps the cooling potential (and the potential to go overboard) on the Hive way up.

With solid compatibility for a wide range of hardware, the best out-of-the-box cooling of the cases I've tested, and a sleek looking design, the Aerocool Hive is up there for the best of the cheap bunch. It's not as cheap as the Aerocool Zauron, which I feel really is the champion for anyone on a tight budget, but if you were planning to pick up that case and the extra fan to go with it right away, you might want to consider the Hive here instead.

Our group test: A budget PC case is a great way to trim costs on your next PC build, yet many of the brands we're used to seeing in the top case round-ups aren't anywhere near cheap enough for what we're after. That's why I asked our friends at Overclockers UK if it would lend us its cheapest cases to see which is worth your small pile of coins, and of the seven cases they sent my way, I made my conclusions.

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
pocketnow.com

Save $500 on a new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop and more

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We wrap up today’s amazing deals selection with the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet, which is now available for $1,300 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. This great laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Digital Trends

This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $650 off today

The holidays are right around the corner, which means more time for your favorite games. Play them in style with one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can grab this Alienware x15 R2 gaming laptop for just $2,780. It’s usually priced at $3,430, so you’re saving a truly eye-watering $650. Deals don’t come much better than this, and this one’s sure to fly off the shelves once savvy gamers spot it. Make sure you don’t miss out and jump on it today, before it’s sold out!
Gear Patrol

Twice as Powerful as Its Predecessor, Meet the XPS 13 Plus Laptop

Dell’s new XPS 13 Plus features 12th Gen Intel® Core™, which gives the laptop twice the processing power of previous models. Its improved battery technology offers longer-lasting charges in an overall lightweight design. New, edge-to-edge InfinityEdge displays simplify the computer’s overall design and offer a sleek, harmonious viewing and work surface. Combining peak speed, performance and mobility, the XPS 13 Plus is a laptop built around faster interactions. It’s designed to enable users to create and maneuver with ease, no matter the task at hand. Razor-thin and weighing just 2.71 pounds, the 13-hour battery can be topped off in just one hour. Couple this with 4K+ resolution, a zero-lattice keyboard and a backlit touch function, and you’ve got a game-changing laptop built for today, tomorrow and every day to come.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU

Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.
PC Magazine

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit ('Raptor Canyon') Review

For years, Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) line was synonymous with small, featuring diminutive designs that helped establish the mini PC category. But as the NUC family grew to include gaming desktops, models have grown first to the size of a paperback novel, then a toaster. The latest, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (starts at $1,179; $1,549 for the Core i9 model tested) sets aside the tiny chassis entirely, with a small-form-factor tower that's just under 14 liters in volume, accommodating the latest 12-inch, triple-slot graphics cards. Codenamed "Raptor Canyon" before release, this NUC pushes Intel's gaming prowess to the limit, with every piece designed for max performance.
PC Magazine

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i Review

In today’s ever-changing climate of wildly fluctuating component costs, all-in-one computers, or AIOs for short, remain as viable as ever. Built in the same vein as its line of laptops, Lenovo’s IdeaCentre AIO 3i (starts at $529; $599 as tested) is productivity-focused, with some handy inputs that even include a DVD drive, an addition long-lost in many devices today. A closer look under the hood reveals typical budget-machine trappings, like a low-end Pentium processor with integrated graphics, though that's intriguingly propped up by a cool 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD, both nice adds in this price range. Lenovo offers a variety of configurations with variations on the theme (less memory, a hard drive instead of an SSD), but we like this one, and with the right parts mix, the IdeaCentre is a fine budget AIO if you're looking to affordably upgrade your home office, earning it our Editors' Choice award for budget AIOs.
TechRadar

Acemagician AMR5 Mini PC review

Exciting design choices separate this machine from the NUC herd, although it might appear slightly too colourful for Office users. A good performer and competitively priced, but not ideal for gaming. Acemagician AMR5: Two minute review. The AMR5 was originally promoted on Kickstarter, something that platform wasn’t created to be...
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy